After a veto from Russia, the United Nations sanctions in Mali will come to an end on Thursday. The regime, which aimed to target individuals who violated a 2015 peace deal, impeded aid delivery, committed human rights abuses, or recruited child soldiers, will no longer be in effect. This decision comes despite reports from independent UN sanctions monitors that Mali’s troops, along with their foreign security partners—believed to be Russia’s Wagner mercenary group—are engaging in violence and grave human rights abuses, particularly against women. These actions have spread terror across the country.

A resolution drafted by France and the United Arab Emirates sought to extend the UN sanctions and independent monitoring for another year. However, Russia exercised its veto power, preventing the renewal. In response, Russia proposed extending the sanctions for one final year but without the continuation of independent monitoring. Only Russia voted in favor of this proposal, while Japan opposed it, and the remaining council members abstained. The US accused Russia of attempting to silence the publication of uncomfortable truths regarding Wagner’s actions in Mali, highlighting the need for attention to be given to the situation.

The Wagner mercenary group, consisting of approximately 1,000 fighters, has been accused of orchestrating the junta’s request for the expulsion of a 13,000-strong UN peacekeeping force from Mali. The US claimed that this abrupt request was engineered by the group. Meanwhile, Mali’s junta, which took power through coups in 2020 and 2021, formed an alliance with Wagner in 2021 to combat an Islamist insurgency.

Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, dismissed the speculation that Russia desired to eliminate independent monitoring and insisted that Russia was acting in the best interests of Mali. The request for the lifting of sanctions came from Mali’s military junta itself, which wrote to the Security Council earlier this month.

The current annual mandate for the UN sanctions regime and independent monitoring will expire on Thursday. Despite the conclusion of the sanctions, the issue remains contentious, and further discussions on the matter have been ruled out by Russia.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What were the main objectives of the UN sanctions regime in Mali?

The UN sanctions regime in Mali aimed to target individuals who violated a 2015 peace deal, hindered aid delivery, committed human rights abuses, or recruited child soldiers.

2. Why did Russia veto the resolution to extend the UN sanctions?

Russia exercised its veto power to prevent the renewal of UN sanctions in Mali. The exact reason for Russia’s veto is not explicitly mentioned in the article.

3. What is the role of Wagner in Mali?

Wagner, a mercenary group consisting of approximately 1,000 fighters, formed an alliance with Mali’s junta to combat an Islamist insurgency in 2021. The group has been accused of orchestrating the junta’s request for the expulsion of a UN peacekeeping force from Mali.

4. What happens now that the UN sanctions in Mali are expiring?

With the expiration of the UN sanctions regime in Mali, the targeted measures, such as travel bans and asset freezes imposed on eight individuals, will no longer be in effect. The situation in Mali may continue to evolve, and future actions regarding sanctions will depend on developments on the ground.

5. Is there any possibility of renewing the UN sanctions in the future?

While the UN sanctions regime in Mali is set to expire, the article does not mention the possibility of renewing the sanctions in the future. It is uncertain whether a new resolution or agreement will be proposed to address the ongoing issues and concerns.

Sources:

Reuters