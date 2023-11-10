The United Nations sanctions in Mali are set to expire on Thursday, marking the end of a regime that aimed to hold accountable those who violated a 2015 peace deal and impeded humanitarian aid efforts. The sanctions, which also targeted individuals involved in human rights abuses and the recruitment of child soldiers, have faced criticism for their limited effectiveness in curbing violence and promoting stability in the country.

Recent reports from independent U.N. sanctions monitors shed light on concerning developments in Mali. The monitors revealed that Mali’s troops and its foreign security partners, reportedly including Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, have been committing serious human rights abuses, particularly violence against women. These actions have not only caused immense suffering for the local population but have also contributed to a climate of fear and instability.

Efforts to extend the U.N. sanctions and independent monitoring faced significant obstacles. While thirteen Security Council members voted in favor of the resolution to renew the sanctions, Russia exercised its veto power, and China abstained from the vote. In response, Russia proposed a one-year extension of the sanctions but with an immediate end to independent monitoring. However, this proposal was met with little support, with Japan voting against it and the remaining council members abstaining.

The controversy surrounding the U.N. sanctions regime in Mali also involves allegations against Russia’s Wagner mercenary group. Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Robert Wood, accused Russia of attempting to suppress the publication of information regarding Wagner’s actions in Mali. These allegations, including claims of interference in local politics and security operations, warrant further investigation and attention.

As the United States and other countries have raised concerns about Wagner’s activities, questions also arise concerning Mali’s military junta’s request for the departure of the U.N. peacekeeping force. Some have accused Wagner of engineering this request, raising doubts about the junta’s intentions and the future of security and stability in Mali.

With the expiration of the U.N. sanctions regime looming, it is crucial for the international community to continue monitoring the situation in Mali closely. The challenges faced in maintaining peace, protecting human rights, and combating terrorism require a comprehensive and multifaceted approach. International cooperation, transparent monitoring mechanisms, and support for local governance are essential to address the complex issues that underlie the situation in Mali.

The global community must also consider the long-term implications of the U.N. sanctions regime’s expiration. Without effective measures in place, Mali risks sliding further into violence and instability, jeopardizing the lives and well-being of its citizens. It is imperative that all stakeholders come together to find sustainable solutions that prioritize peace, justice, and respect for human rights in Mali.