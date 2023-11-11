UN calls for investigation into Israel’s use of explosive weapons in Gaza

Amman/Geneva, November 10 – The United Nations (UN) has demanded an investigation into Israel’s deployment of “high-impact explosive weapons” in Gaza, which is causing widespread destruction in the Palestinian territory. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has called on Israel to cease the use of such weapons in the densely populated area, where 2.3 million Palestinians reside, half of whom have already been displaced due to recent conflicts.

Turk did not specify the exact nature of the weapons being referred to. However, the UN’s human rights chief stated that the extensive bombardment by Israel, including the use of high-impact explosives, has had a severe humanitarian and human rights impact on the population in Gaza. He emphasized that these attacks must be thoroughly investigated, as they may be a violation of international humanitarian law.

In response to the UN’s call for an investigation, the Israeli permanent mission in Geneva reiterated its commitment to international humanitarian law, stating that Israel always abides by its principles while combating terrorism. The mission accused the militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, of embedding itself within densely populated areas and preventing civilians from leaving. Israel asserts that Hamas’s actions make it challenging to distinguish between combatants and innocent civilians, thus leading to unintended casualties.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in significant loss of life. According to health authorities in Gaza, over 10,000 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israel’s bombardment, while Israeli tallies claim that 1,400 Israelis were killed in a cross-border attack by Hamas. The UN has accused Israel of committing war crimes during its assault on Gaza.

Turk also highlighted the urgent need for Israel to take measures to protect Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, where violence between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers and settlers is escalating. Since the beginning of October, at least 176 Palestinians, including 43 children, have been killed in incidents involving Israeli security forces. Additionally, eight Palestinians have been killed by Israeli settlers.

Israel maintains that it conducts counter-terrorism operations against Hamas militants and other Palestinian armed factions in the West Bank. However, the UN has urged Israel to ensure that civilians are spared and that proportionate force is used.

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains crucial for the international community to hold both sides accountable for their actions and work towards a peaceful resolution.

FAQs:

What are high-impact explosive weapons?

High-impact explosive weapons are powerful munitions that are designed to cause significant destruction and casualties. These weapons often have a wide area of effect and pose a substantial risk to civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Is Hamas responsible for civilian deaths in Gaza?

Israel argues that Hamas, the group controlling Gaza, puts civilians at risk by using them as human shields and hiding weapons and equipment around hospitals. This makes it difficult for Israeli forces to differentiate between combatants and non-combatants during military operations.

What measures should Israel take to protect Palestinians in the occupied West Bank?

The UN has called on Israel to implement immediate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. This includes preventing violence from escalating between Palestinians and Israeli security forces and settlers and respecting the rights of civilians.

