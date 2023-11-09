Israeli Retaliatory Strikes Create Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Israeli retaliatory air strikes against Hamas militants have caused devastating damage to residential buildings, schools, and even UN relief agencies in the Gaza Strip, according to U.N. Human Rights chief Volker Turk. While condemning these attacks, Turk also expressed concern over the horrifying mass killings committed by members of Palestinian armed groups and the unlawful abduction of hostages.

The Israeli military has called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and imposed a total blockade on Gaza, raising the possibility of a ground assault. The air attacks, which have been described as the worst in the 75-year conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, have resulted in hundreds of civilian casualties and the destruction of entire districts.

Turk highlighted that the imposition of sieges, which deprive civilians of essential goods necessary for their survival, is prohibited under international humanitarian law. By blocking the delivery of medical supplies, Israel is compounding the already dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Gaza. The besieged region is now facing shortages of water, electricity, food, and fuel, which will exacerbate the suffering experienced by families in Gaza.

The situation has prompted alarm from various UN agencies, including UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO). UNICEF expressed its deep concern over measures to cut off essential resources to Gaza, warning that this would further contribute to the catastrophe faced by families in the region. Meanwhile, the WHO confirmed that 13 attacks on health facilities in Gaza have already been recorded, impeding their ability to provide critical medical assistance.

As the conflict continues to escalate, a U.N.-appointed Commission of Inquiry has stated that there is clear evidence that war crimes may have been committed by all sides to the conflict. The commission aims to gather evidence to ensure future legal accountability.

The humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza requires an urgent international response. Efforts must be made to establish a humanitarian corridor to provide much-needed aid to the region while holding all parties accountable for their actions. Only by addressing the underlying issues and seeking a peaceful resolution can the cycle of violence and suffering be broken.