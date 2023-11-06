Israel Confronts Unrest: Injuries Soar as Eritrean Protesters Clash

Concerns arise as clashes between opposing Eritrean protesters in Israel result in a high number of injuries. The recent demonstration was initially aimed at protesting an Eritrean government event, but it quickly spiraled into violence, leaving more than 140 people wounded in street battles involving rival groups and law enforcement’s efforts to restore order. Shockingly, among the injured were a dozen Eritrean asylum seekers who were struck by gunfire, purportedly originating from Israeli police.

UN human rights chief, Volker Turk, expressed alarm over the escalation of violence during the protests. He emphasized the critical need for investigations to take place and urged authorities to exercise caution, particularly in avoiding hate speech. Additionally, Turk emphasized the importance of upholding the principle of non-refoulement, ensuring that individuals seeking asylum are protected from being returned to countries where they may face persecution.

The clashes began outside a venue in south Tel Aviv where a pro-regime event, organized by the Eritrean embassy in Israel, was scheduled to take place. Anti-government Eritreans gathered to prevent the event from occurring, resulting in clashes between opposing groups and escalating tensions.

Throughout the confrontations, police resorted to using live fire against the rioters, leading to further injuries. In response to the unrest, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the government was considering the deportation of 1,000 Eritreans who participated in the clashes. Israel currently hosts approximately 17,850 Eritrean asylum seekers, according to June statistics.

The situation serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by nations in managing protests and maintaining order within their borders. It also underscores the complexities surrounding the treatment and protection of individuals seeking asylum, particularly in regions where tensions and divisions run deep. As investigations unfold, it is critical that all parties involved prioritize peace, respect human rights, and work towards finding a resolution that fosters understanding and inclusivity.