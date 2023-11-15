UN Report Reveals Severe Economic Consequences of Israel-Hamas Conflict in Gaza and West Bank

A new analysis by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) warns that the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas has dealt a severe blow to the Palestinian economy in Gaza and the West Bank, setting it back by more than a decade. The report, released by the UNDP, highlights the dire economic conditions in the region, exacerbated by the ongoing fighting.

According to the UNDP analysis, key economic measurements, including employment rates and GDP, have plummeted across Gaza and the West Bank. The report reveals that the past month of conflict alone has erased 61 percent of employment in Gaza and 24 percent in the West Bank. Palestinian GDP is expected to have fallen by 4.2 percent after one month of war, amounting to a loss of approximately $857 million. If the conflict continues into a second month, the estimated loss of GDP would rise to $1.7 billion, or about 8.4 percent.

The consequences of this economic decline are far-reaching. The number of Palestinians living in poverty has risen by 300,000 since the start of the conflict, according to Abdallah Al Dardari, director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Arab States. Over 1.5 million people in Gaza have been displaced, and Israel’s blockade on fuel, combined with restrictions on essential supplies, has created a humanitarian crisis.

The impact on Gaza’s infrastructure has been devastating. Nearly half of the housing stock has been damaged or destroyed, and 40 percent of educational facilities have been affected. The densely populated area now faces an 11 to 16-year setback in “human development” indicators, as assessed by the UNDP. Every investment made in health, education, and economic growth since 2002 is now at risk of being lost.

As the conflict continues, numerous questions arise. The management of Gaza after the war remains uncertain, and the costs of reconstruction are yet to be estimated. UNDP acknowledges the likelihood of its involvement in rebuilding Gaza, but warns that a continued Israeli blockade would complicate the process.

