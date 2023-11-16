UNRWA Accuses Hamas of Stealing Supplies from Gaza Premises

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has accused Hamas authorities in the Gaza Strip of looting fuel and medical supplies from its premises in Gaza City. The incident occurred during the recent conflict that was triggered by Hamas’ attack on Israel.

According to UNRWA’s original statement, individuals claiming to be from the Hamas-run health ministry loaded the supplies onto trucks. The agency strongly condemned any misuse of its humanitarian resources, emphasizing that they are meant exclusively for the well-being of refugees.

UNRWA officials were forced to evacuate their headquarters in Gaza City and had no access to the compound during the incident. The organization also reported that the facility’s cameras were damaged by previous blasts from the conflict, rendering them inoperable.

Although UNRWA initially deleted its posts regarding the incident, it later uploaded new tweets denying any looting. The organization stated that the circulating images on social media were actually showing the movement of basic medical supplies from their warehouse to unidentified health partners.

Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians, COGAT, corroborated UNRWA’s claims, confirming that 24,000 liters of fuel and medical supplies were stolen by Hamas.

The Foreign Ministry of Israel criticized UNRWA for deleting its posts and questioned whether Hamas had influenced the decision. Israel has long advocated for the closure of UNRWA, arguing that it perpetuates the conflict by granting refugee status to millions of Palestinian descendants from the 1948 War of Independence.

In response to the incident, Israel’s Energy Minister called for aid to Gaza to be halted until Hamas is removed from power. Israel has accused UNRWA of contributing to incitement against the country through its educational institutions and support for violence by its employees.

UNRWA was established in 1948 to assist Palestinians who were displaced from their homes during the creation of the State of Israel. The organization currently supports approximately 5.9 million refugees and their descendants in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and neighboring Middle Eastern countries.

FAQ:

Q: What is UNRWA?

A: UNRWA stands for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees. It provides assistance and services to Palestinian refugees and their descendants.

Q: What happened in Gaza City?

A: Hamas authorities allegedly stole fuel and medical supplies from UNRWA’s premises during the recent conflict with Israel.

Q: What did UNRWA say about the incident?

A: UNRWA initially posted about the incident but later deleted the posts. However, the organization later claimed that no looting had occurred and that the images on social media showed the movement of medical supplies to health partners.

Q: What is Israel’s stance on UNRWA?

A: Israel has called for the closure of UNRWA, arguing that it perpetuates the conflict by granting refugee status to descendants of those displaced in the 1948 War of Independence. Israel also accuses UNRWA of contributing to incitement against the country.

Q: How many Palestinian refugees does UNRWA support?

A: UNRWA provides assistance to approximately 5.9 million Palestinian refugees and their descendants in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and neighboring Middle Eastern countries.