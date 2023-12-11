The End of a Decade-Long Mission: UN Peacekeeping in Mali Concludes Amidst Concerns

The United Nations’ 10-year peacekeeping mission in Mali has officially come to an end, in response to a demand made by Mali’s military government, which took over in 2020. The mission, known as the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), concluded with a symbolic ceremony at its headquarters in Bamako, where the UN flag was lowered. Although the formal end of the mission has been announced, some elements of MINUSMA are still present in the country.

Following January 1, a “liquidation phase” will begin, during which any remaining equipment will be handed over to the local authorities. MINUSMA’s withdrawal has raised concerns that fighting between Malian forces and armed groups for territorial control may intensify. Over the past decade, the mission maintained a presence of approximately 15,000 soldiers and police in Mali. Tragically, about 180 peacekeeping personnel lost their lives in hostile acts.

As of Friday, more than 10,500 MINUSMA personnel, both uniformed and civilian, had left Mali. This accounted for the majority of the initial staff of about 13,800 at the beginning of the withdrawal, according to the mission’s update on X (formerly known as Twitter). Despite the departure of MINUSMA, certain sites in Gao and Timbuktu are yet to be closed, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in these areas.

Last week, the Mopti camp, a significant hub of violence in the Sahel region, was handed over to the Malian authorities. The camp had previously hosted peacekeepers from various countries such as Bangladesh, Togo, Egypt, Pakistan, and Senegal. The withdrawal from Mopti occurred relatively smoothly, unlike the recent withdrawals in the volatile northern regions of Mali, which carried the risk of military escalation between the army and rebel groups.

The UN troops initially arrived in Mali to assist the local military in pushing back rebel groups that had gained control of large portions of the northern territory. However, after a decade, the peacekeepers are departing without an ultimate resolution to the instability. The violence in Mali has resulted in the loss of thousands of lives and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.

Since coming to power, Mali’s government has chosen to distance itself from its former colonial power, France, and instead sought closer ties with Moscow and the private military company known as the Wagner Group. The presence of these mercenaries has sparked condemnation from Western countries, who argue that their involvement threatens Mali’s stability. On the other hand, Moscow and Bamako maintain that the Russian fighters are merely providing training support to help local soldiers combat rebel groups.

