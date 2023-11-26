Israeli Fire Hits UN Peacekeeping Patrol in Lebanon

Amidst a period of relative calm along the border between Israel and Lebanon, a patrol of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was struck by Israeli gunfire, resulting in damage to their vehicle. Fortunately, no peacekeepers were injured in the incident. UNIFIL, which is dedicated to reducing tensions and restoring stability in southern Lebanon, has condemned the attack as deeply troubling.

The ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict has led to increasing exchanges of fire along the Lebanon-Israel frontier, primarily involving Israel, the Shia movement Hezbollah, and Palestinian groups. Concerns are rising about the possibility of a larger-scale escalation. Initially, both sides engaged in artillery attacks, with Israel deploying drones as well. However, a four-day truce between Israel and Hamas began recently, and the Iran-backed Hezbollah has reportedly expressed its intention to adhere to the ceasefire.

This latest incident follows previous instances of cross-border violence. Last month, a UN peacekeeper was lightly wounded near the village of Hula after a shell struck UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqura. UNIFIL is currently investigating those incidents. The peacekeeping force has emphasized the importance of protecting its personnel and urged the involved parties to avoid endangering the men and women working to restore stability.

The toll of cross-border fire in Lebanon has been significant, with 109 fatalities, including 77 Hezbollah fighters, 14 civilians (including journalists), and numerous injuries. On the Israeli side, six soldiers and three civilians have lost their lives. The Lebanese population, while showing empathy towards the plight of Palestinians, is wary of getting embroiled in a new conflict, given the devastating 2006 war that claimed the lives of over 1,200 people in Lebanon, including many civilians, and resulted in the deaths of 165 Israelis.

Since the recent pause in hostilities, calm has largely returned to Lebanon’s southern border. UNIFIL, established in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces following their invasion of Lebanon, has played a crucial role in maintaining stability. With approximately 10,000 peacekeepers, the force is responsible for monitoring the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, a function that gained significance after the conflict in 2006.

FAQs

What is UNIFIL? UNIFIL stands for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. It was established in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon. What is the purpose of UNIFIL? UNIFIL’s primary goal is to reduce tensions and restore stability in southern Lebanon. It comprises peacekeepers from various countries who monitor the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel. What happened during the recent incident? A UNIFIL patrol was struck by Israeli gunfire, resulting in damage to their vehicle. Fortunately, no peacekeepers were injured. What is the current situation along the Lebanon-Israel border? After a period of intensifying exchanges of fire, the recent truce between Israel and Hamas has brought relative calm to the region. However, concerns remain about the possibility of further escalation.

Source: [URL]