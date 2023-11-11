UN Peacekeepers Injured in Clash with Turkish Forces in Cyprus Buffer Zone

A recent clash between United Nations peacekeepers and Turkish Cypriot security forces in the buffer zone of ethnically split Cyprus has left three peacekeepers seriously injured, according to the UN peacekeeping mission. The incident occurred in an area under UN control known as Sector 4, and it involved scuffles between Turkish Cypriot police and military personnel and the UN peacekeepers.

There was unauthorized construction work happening in the buffer zone, with Turkish Cypriot bulldozers moving UN trucks, cement bollards, and barbed wire. The construction work was part of a planned road that Turkish Cypriot authorities wanted to build, linking the community of Pyla/Pile to a neighboring community in breakaway north Cyprus.

The United Nations had expressed concerns over this construction work, as it disrupts the status quo of the buffer zone. The UN had been in talks with Turkish Cypriot authorities regarding the plans, but the work started without the necessary agreement from the UN.

The clash occurred in an already tense region that is divided between Turkish and Greek Cypriot sides. The 180 km (116 mile) corridor of land, patrolled by the UN, separates the opposing sides. The clash took place in the eastern end of the buffer zone, in an area called Pyla (Pile in Turkish).

While no shots were fired during the incident, the actions of the Turkish Cypriot security forces were condemned by the United States, Britain, and France, three of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. The embassies of these countries released a joint statement expressing their disapproval of the incident and stating that it undermines the UN’s ability to fulfill its peacekeeping mandate.

It remains to be seen how this clash will impact the relationship between the UN, the Turkish Cypriot authorities, and the ongoing reunification efforts in Cyprus. The UN peacekeeping mission in Cyprus, UNFICYP, has called on the Turkish Cypriot side to respect the mission’s mandate, refrain from further escalating tensions, and immediately withdraw all personnel and machinery from the buffer zone.

Sources: Reuters