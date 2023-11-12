UNRWA Reports Record Death Toll in Gaza, Calls for Urgent Action

In a grim update, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has confirmed that over 100 of its employees have been killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. This makes it the deadliest conflict ever for the UN, with the tragic loss of life occurring in a distressingly short period of time.

The casualties suffered by UNRWA workers have been devastating. According to the agency, some employees were killed while waiting in line for bread, while others tragically lost their lives along with their families in their own homes. Each loss represents not only the immense personal tragedy experienced by individual families, but also highlights the dire situation faced by the people of Gaza as a whole. These dedicated UNRWA workers, including parents, teachers, nurses, doctors, and support staff, embody the daily struggles and hardships that the Palestinian population endures.

Juliette Touma, Director of Communications at UNRWA, expresses the agency’s deep anguish, stating, “They represent what is happening to the people of Gaza. They happen to work for the UN.” The loss of these brave individuals, along with countless other civilians in Gaza, has sparked mourning within both Palestinian and Israeli communities.

In recognition of the enormity of this tragedy, the United Nations has announced that staff across the world will observe a minute of silence, and flags will be flown at half-mast on Monday. This collective act of remembrance serves as a reminder of the immense sacrifices made by these dedicated individuals in pursuit of humanitarian aid and support.

While Israel attributes civilian deaths in Gaza to Hamas, claiming that the group uses the population as human shields and hides weapons and equipment around hospitals, the toll on UN workers remains a stark reminder of the dangers they face in the line of duty.

Sadly, this is not the first time that aid workers have come under attack. Previous deadly incidents include a suicide bomber targeting a U.N. office in Nigeria in 2011, killing 46 workers. Moreover, the ongoing conflict in South Sudan has claimed the lives of 33 U.N. staff members, while another 33 were killed during U.S. military operations against the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2009.

In accordance with international humanitarian law, aid workers are entitled to protection. However, few cases of such attacks have been brought to trial, with challenges in proving intent and ensuring future access for aid groups serving as significant obstacles.

UNRWA, established in 1949, has been providing essential public services, including education, healthcare, and aid to Palestinian refugees. With the majority of its 5,000 employees in Gaza being Palestinian refugees themselves, the agency plays a vital role in alleviating the suffering of the people in this conflict-stricken region.

Compensation for employees, including funeral costs and annual payouts for families, is a part of the U.N. staff rules. Nevertheless, UNRWA, already burdened with financial difficulties prior to the current crisis, now faces uncertainty in meeting its financial obligations until the end of the year.

As the death toll among UNRWA staff continues to rise, it is imperative that urgent action be taken to protect these essential humanitarian workers and to address the root causes of this conflict. Only through a concerted effort by the international community can we hope to bring an end to the senseless loss of life and provide a brighter future for the people of Gaza.

