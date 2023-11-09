A United Nations Mission Arrives in Nagorno-Karabakh After Mass Exodus

In a significant development, a United Nations mission has made its way to the war-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region after a span of three decades. This move comes in the wake of Azerbaijan reclaiming the territory and witnessing a mass exodus of over 100,000 ethnic Armenians – nearly the entire population of the enclave.

The UN mission’s primary objective is to assess the pressing humanitarian needs on the ground. This much-needed assistance has been made possible after the UN received approval to deploy the mission to the region over the weekend.

Last week, the Armenian separatists, who held control over Nagorno-Karabakh for thirty years, surrendered and agreed to disarmament following a rapid offensive by Azerbaijan. The military campaign has resulted in nearly 600 reported deaths, with an estimated 200 casualties on each side.

The exodus of inhabitants from the enclave has left it near deserted, as people flee to Armenia in fear of retaliation from Azerbaijan. This mass displacement has sparked concerns about an impending humanitarian crisis.

In a show of solidarity, Armenia, a predominantly Christian region, observed a day of prayer dedicated to Nagorno-Karabakh, with church bells tolling across the country. The separatist enclave had long resisted Azerbaijan, receiving military and economic support from Yerevan. The conflict has seen two major wars between 1988 and 1994, and most recently, in the autumn of 2020.

The arrival of the UN mission signifies a glimmer of hope amidst the aftermath of the conflict. With their expertise and resources, they aim to address the urgent humanitarian needs, facilitate relief efforts, and lay the groundwork for rebuilding the shattered region. The international community is closely watching as this mission takes its first steps towards healing and recovery.