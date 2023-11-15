An End to the UN-mandated Inquiry Brings Uncertainty to Investigations into Atrocities in Ethiopia

After a two-year conflict between the Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray, an investigation into the atrocities that occurred during the conflict, mandated by the United Nations, is facing closure. The International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE) recently reported that war crimes and crimes against humanity are still being committed.

The UN-mandated inquiry was initiated in 2021 by the UN Human Rights Council following a motion submitted by the European Union. However, strong opposition from African nations has deterred proponents from seeking another mandate, resulting in the lapse of the inquiry. Last year, the mandate was renewed by only a small margin.

Ethiopia has consistently denied committing widespread abuses and has vehemently opposed the investigation. Instead, the Ethiopian government has advocated for its own national justice policies as the preferred avenue for inquiries. However, the UN commission has criticized this approach, describing it as “deeply flawed.”

The lapse of the investigation has raised concerns about the impact on donor relations with Ethiopia. Following the end of the conflict in Tigray, Ethiopia has been working to repair relations with major donors who had previously reduced economic assistance. The European Union recently pledged a $680 million aid package that had been delayed due to the war. However, the EU emphasized the importance of Ethiopia implementing a robust and transparent transitional justice policy and enhancing accountability, in line with international human rights standards.

Without the comprehensive and sustained independent investigation provided by ICHREE, there are fears that survivors, their families, and affected communities may not receive the healing and justice they deserve. Advocacy groups, such as Human Rights Watch and Physicians for Human Rights, have expressed disappointment and concern over the failure to renew the mandate.

As the inquiry into atrocities in Ethiopia reaches an uncertain end, the risk of ongoing violence and abuses remains high. Recent fighting in the Amhara region and the lack of accountability for crimes in Tigray underscore the urgent need for continued investigation and justice. The international community must evaluate alternative methods to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable and that the victims receive the support they need.

