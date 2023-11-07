Despite Ongoing Atrocities, UN-Mandated Investigation into Human Rights Abuses in Ethiopia Comes to a Close

A UN-mandated investigation into human rights abuses in Ethiopia is set to conclude next week, despite the existence of ongoing atrocities in the region. The International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia, created in 2021 after a motion from the European Union, will officially end on October 13, 2023. The decision to bring the investigation to a close comes despite the recent release of a report by the commission, which highlighted the continued risk of human rights abuses in Ethiopia and stressed the urgent need for independent investigations.

Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region has experienced devastating conflict since November 2020, resulting in widespread atrocities committed by all parties involved. Although a peace agreement was signed between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front in November last year, the commission’s report indicates that the atrocities are persisting even a year later.

The push for another mandate to address the ongoing atrocities has faced opposition from African states, which may have discouraged its supporters. Human Rights Watch expressed disappointment with the European Union and its members, accusing them of backtracking on their commitment to scrutinizing the human rights situation in Ethiopia. This decision is seen as a significant blow to the victims of atrocities who had hoped for justice and accountability.

Ethiopia has consistently opposed the UN-mandated investigation, arguing that its own national justice policies are sufficient for conducting an inquiry. However, the UN commission has deemed this approach deeply flawed. In response to the investigation’s conclusion, the Ethiopian government spokesperson dismissed it as a dead end and stated that there was no need to discuss it further.

While the UN-mandated investigation into human rights abuses in Ethiopia may be coming to an end, it is crucial to recognize the continued need for independent scrutiny and accountability to ensure the protection of human rights in the region. The efforts to address these atrocities should not be abandoned, and the international community should explore alternative avenues to promote justice and bring an end to the ongoing violations.