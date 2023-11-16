The UN Criticizes Israeli Settler Violence After Terror Incident in Huwara

In the wake of a Palestinian terror shooting incident in the West Bank town of Huwara, the United Nations’ special representative to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has sharply criticized Israel for settler violence in the area. The attack, carried out by a Palestinian gunman, targeted an Israeli family in a vehicle caught in traffic, causing no injuries. In response, settlers rioted in the town, leading to the death of a Palestinian man who threw a large cinderblock at an Israeli-owned vehicle.

This incident is part of a series of violent acts that have occurred throughout the year and have made Huwara a volatile area. The town is located on Route 60, the main north-south artery in the West Bank, frequently used by Israelis traveling to and from settlements in the region. Over the past months, several attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians have taken place in Huwara, resulting in multiple casualties.

In a statement, Tor Wennesland, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, condemned the settler violence against Palestinians and their property. He expressed outrage over the continued incitement and lack of accountability for these violent acts. He called on leaders to work towards reducing tensions, holding perpetrators accountable, and breaking the cycle of violence.

The European Union delegation to the Palestinians has also expressed deep concern regarding the violence that took place in Huwara. They emphasized the importance of ensuring accountability and protecting civilians.

While condemning the settler violence, it is crucial to acknowledge the underlying context and causes of the conflict. The recent incident in Huwara was preceded by a terror shooting targeting Israeli civilians. As with any complex and sensitive conflict, it is essential to approach the issue with nuance and understanding.

