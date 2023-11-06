Violence and Human Rights Violations Worsen in Sudan as Mass Graves Discovered

Reports have emerged of the existence of multiple mass graves in the Sudanese city of El Geneina, shedding light on the escalating violence and human rights violations in the war-torn country. The graves are believed to contain the bodies of civilians from the ethnic Masalit tribe who were killed in attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied Arab militias. The gravity of these human rights violations, if verified, may constitute war crimes.

Ethnic-related killings have intensified since mid-April when fighting erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF. The Masalit tribe and other non-Arab communities in Sudan have long been targeted by Arab militias, often with support from the RSF. These killings bring back memories of the Darfur genocide in the early 2000s, where hundreds of thousands of people were killed during an ethnic cleansing campaign led by the Janjaweed militia.

This year alone, two mass graves containing members of the Masalit tribe have been discovered. In July, the UN Human Rights Office found that at least 28 Masalit individuals were executed by the RSF and its allied militias during an attack in Misterei, a village in El Geneina. Furthermore, another mass grave was found in El-Geneina’s Al-Madaress and Al-Jamarek districts, containing the remains of at least 87 people, mostly ethnic Masalit.

In response to the exposed human rights violations, the United States recently imposed sanctions on Abdelrahim Dagalo, the deputy leader of the RSF. CNN investigations have shed light on the brutal war strategies employed by the group. Additionally, Sudan’s military government has issued a decree to dissolve the RSF, citing rebellion and grave violations against citizens.

The escalating violence between Sudan’s armed forces and the RSF in Khartoum, the country’s capital, has resulted in a significant loss of life and mass displacement. UN figures estimate that at least 5,000 people have been killed and over 12,000 injured. Recent airstrikes on a market in southern Khartoum and in Omdurman have claimed the lives of dozens of civilians.

As the situation in Sudan deteriorates further, more than 4 million people have already fled the violence across the country, with a significant number escaping from the capital alone. The International Organization for Migration warns of a dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Sudan as the plight of its people continues to worsen.