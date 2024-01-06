UN Humanitarian Chief Labels Gaza as Uninhabitable, Urgent Action Required

The recent conflict between Israel and Hamas has left Gaza in a dire state, with the UN humanitarian chief describing it as “uninhabitable” after just three months of sustained attacks. The situation has escalated to the point where famine is looming, and a public health disaster is unfolding. Martin Griffiths, the U.N. undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, has warned that the 2.3 million residents of Gaza are now facing daily threats to their very existence.

The impact of Israel’s military response to the Hamas attacks has been devastating. Tens of thousands of people, mostly women and children, have lost their lives or been injured. Families are forced to sleep outside in freezing temperatures, while areas designated as safe for Palestinians have been targeted and bombed. The few operational hospitals in the region are overwhelmed and desperately short of supplies. Medical facilities are continuously under attack, leading to the spread of infectious diseases. To add to the chaos, approximately 180 Palestinian women give birth every day in these harsh conditions.

Griffiths stated plainly that Gaza has become uninhabitable. The humanitarian community is now faced with an impossible mission – to assist over two million people in the midst of ongoing violence and destruction. The situation is made worse by the fact that U.N. staff and aid workers from partner organizations have been killed, communication remains severely limited, roads are damaged, and commercial supplies are scarce.

Griffiths made a passionate appeal for an immediate end to the war and the release of all hostages. He urged the international community to use its influence to bring about these necessary actions. The initial attack by Hamas on southern Israel resulted in the death of around 1,200 people and the capture of approximately 250 individuals. Over 120 hostages remain in captivity, causing further anguish for their families.

The Israeli military’s assault on Gaza, aimed at obliterating Hamas, has resulted in the deaths of more than 22,400 people, two-thirds of whom were women and children. These figures, provided by the Health Ministry in Gaza, do not differentiate between civilians and combatants. The consequences of this three-month conflict have led to the displacement of approximately 85% of Gaza’s residents. The United Nations has identified more than 37,000 destroyed or damaged structures since the war began.

The consequences of this conflict on the most vulnerable, particularly young children and pregnant women, are dire. The U.N. children’s agency, UNICEF, reported that insufficient nutrition is causing severe harm. Aid truck deliveries to Gaza have been significantly reduced, resulting in fewer than 200 trucks entering the region daily, less than half of the prewar level. As a result, distribution is hindered, with 90% of children under the age of two lacking proper nutrition. Cases of diarrhea among children under five have significantly risen, further emphasizing the need for immediate action.

Israel’s decision to cut off food, clean water, medicine, electricity, and fuel deliveries to Gaza has worsened the situation. While some aid has been allowed to enter through Egypt due to pressure from the U.S., it is not enough to meet the needs of the population. Israeli authorities have claimed that there is sufficient food in Gaza and have shifted the blame onto U.N. bodies for any alleged shortages. However, U.N. spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay refuted these claims, reiterating that the current response falls far short of people’s needs.

The World Food Program has managed to reach 975,000 vulnerable individuals with food assistance in December across Gaza and the West Bank. Still, it is evident that more needs to be done. Efforts to deliver aid have become increasingly challenging, leading some international organizations to resort to airdrops. France recently collaborated with Jordan, delivering seven tons of medical supplies to a field hospital in Khan Younis. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the critical nature of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, highlighting the need for continued support.

The time for action is now. The lives of millions of people are at stake, and the international community must step up to alleviate the suffering. It is crucial to support and protect aid workers, restore communication and logistics, and resume commercial activities for a comprehensive aid operation. Only through these collective efforts can the people of Gaza receive the assistance they desperately need and deserve.

