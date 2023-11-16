Gaza’s Healthcare System Unravels as Israeli Airstrikes Continue

Amid a sharp increase in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, nearly two-thirds of the territory’s health facilities have been forced to close, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Out of 72 healthcare facilities in Gaza, 46 have stopped functioning, including 12 hospitals. This closure is primarily due to the lack of electricity and fuel caused by an Israeli blockade and damage from airstrikes.

As a result, the already overwhelmed healthcare system in Gaza is on the verge of collapse. With limited access to essential medical supplies and equipment, hospitals are struggling to provide adequate care for the growing number of injured individuals.

The ongoing Israeli airstrikes have taken a devastating toll on the people of Gaza. Palestinian health officials have reported that more than 700 people have died in just the past day, adding to the already staggering death toll.

The situation in Gaza is dire, with its 2.3 million residents facing severe shortages of food, water, and medicine. Israel’s blockade has exacerbated these shortages, leaving many vulnerable to the consequences of the ongoing violence.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees has stated that aid distribution is at risk of coming to a halt due to the lack of fuel. Hospitals, already overwhelmed with casualties, are struggling to keep generators running, making it increasingly difficult to provide critical care.

It is crucial that immediate action is taken to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. The international community must come together to provide much-needed support, including medical supplies, food, and fuel, to ensure that the healthcare system can continue to function and provide life-saving care.

