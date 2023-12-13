UN General Assembly Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

In a significant move, the United Nations General Assembly has unanimously voted to demand an immediate ceasefire in war-torn Gaza. This resolution is a rebuke to the United States, which has previously blocked ceasefire calls in the UN’s Security Council.

The resolution, passed during the emergency special session on Tuesday, was supported by 153 nations, with 10 nations voting against and 23 abstaining. While the General Assembly vote carries moral weight, it is nonbinding unlike a Security Council resolution. Last week, the US vetoed a ceasefire resolution in the Security Council, which had gained approval from the majority of its members.

The resolution calls for a ceasefire, compliance with international law by all parties, and immediate humanitarian access to hostages, including their unconditional release. It is worth noting that this resolution contains stronger language than a previous vote in October, which had called for a “sustained humanitarian truce.”

Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour referred to the vote as “historic.” The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has entered its third month, with medics and aid groups expressing concern about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. According to the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza, more than 18,000 people have been killed since the conflict began.

Israel has consistently stated that it will continue its military campaign until it eradicates Hamas. The Israeli authorities claim that Hamas was responsible for an attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the kidnapping of around 240 individuals on October 7. They estimate that over 100 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza.

Israel’s UN Ambassador, Gilad Erdan, criticized the resolution as a “disgraceful” attempt to restrict Israel’s actions. He argued that only by continuing Israel’s operation in Gaza could any hostages be released. Israel and the US were among the 10 nations that voted against the resolution. The other opposing countries were Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Austria, the Czech Republic, Guatemala, Liberia, Micronesia, and Nauru.

Addressing the emergency session, General Assembly President Dennis Francis emphasized the need to save lives. He highlighted the lack of safe shelters for civilians in Gaza during the fighting and aerial bombardment. Francis stressed that even during a war, principles and values must be upheld, as their validity lies in their universal application.

The situation in Gaza is dire, with vital infrastructure destroyed and limited access to water, medicine, and food. UN officials have warned that more civilians may die from diseases and hunger than from bombs and missiles. Despite acknowledging the dire humanitarian situation, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield supported an amendment to the resolution condemning Hamas, which did not pass. Thomas-Greenfield argued that a ceasefire at this stage would be temporary and potentially dangerous for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Canada, in a break with its neighbor, supported the resolution, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joining with the leaders of Australia and New Zealand in calling for urgent international efforts toward a sustainable ceasefire. South Africa’s representative, Mathu Joyini, drew on her country’s experience of apartheid to stress the importance of taking action in accordance with international law.

This vote in the General Assembly presents an opportunity for the international community to demonstrate its commitment to peace and the wellbeing of the most vulnerable populations affected by the conflict in Gaza.