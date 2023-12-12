A Call for Peace: UN General Assembly Urges Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza

The international community has once again turned its attention to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This time, the United Nations General Assembly is leading the charge to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. Unlike the Security Council, the General Assembly does not grant veto power to any country, making this resolution a significant step towards peace.

The draft resolution being put forth mirrors the language of a similar one that was blocked by the United States in the Security Council. While General Assembly resolutions are not binding, they carry immense political weight and reflect global sentiments on the situation in Gaza. Health authorities in the Hamas-run Palestinian enclave have reported a devastating death toll from Israel’s offensive, with the number surpassing 18,000.

This call for a ceasefire comes on the heels of a recent visit by 12 Security Council envoys to the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing. This crossing remains the only lifeline for limited humanitarian aid and fuel deliveries into Gaza. Notably, the United States did not send a representative on this trip, further isolating itself from the mainstream of U.N. opinion.

“While the U.S. may appear more isolated with each step, it is crucial to focus on the broader international consensus,” remarked Richard Gowan, U.N. director at the International Crisis Group. The United States and Israel have voiced their opposition to a ceasefire, arguing that it would only benefit Hamas. Instead, Washington supports temporary pauses in fighting to protect civilians and facilitate the release of hostages taken during a deadly October attack on Israel.

In October, the General Assembly passed a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce, yet it received 121 votes in favor, 14 against, and 44 abstentions. Observers and diplomats now anticipate that Tuesday’s vote will attract even greater support, as the prolonged and intense Israeli operations in Gaza have convinced many U.N. members of the urgent need for a ceasefire.

The General Assembly resolution to be voted upon also includes the demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as compliance with international law regarding the protection of civilians. With most of Gaza’s population displaced from their homes, the United Nations highlights the dire humanitarian situation in the coastal enclave, warning that hundreds of thousands of people are facing starvation.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of the General Assembly resolution?

A: The General Assembly resolution aims to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Q: How is the General Assembly different from the Security Council?

A: Unlike the Security Council, the General Assembly does not grant veto power to any country. This allows for a more inclusive and potentially effective resolution in terms of promoting peace.

Q: Is the General Assembly resolution binding?

A: No, General Assembly resolutions are not binding. However, they hold significant political weight and reflect the global views on the situation.

Q: Why are the United States and Israel opposing a ceasefire?

A: The United States and Israel argue that a ceasefire would only benefit Hamas. Instead, they support temporary pauses in fighting to protect civilians and work towards the release of hostages.

Q: What are the main demands of the General Assembly resolution?

A: Alongside the call for a ceasefire, the resolution demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and urges compliance with international law, particularly in protecting civilians.

Sources: [UN General Assembly to Vote on Gaza Ceasefire](https://www.reuters.com/article/us-palestinians-israel-un-united-nation-idUSKBN1KU2MP), [UN General Assembly – Overview](https://www.un.org/en/ga/)