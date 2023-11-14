World Leaders at UN General Assembly Address Urgent Global Concerns

The United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York City is in full swing, with leaders from various nations coming together to discuss critical matters impacting the world. Key topics discussed during the event include climate change and global conflicts. Over 80 world leaders have already addressed the Assembly, sharing their perspectives and proposals on addressing these pressing issues.

On the third day of the Assembly, leaders from countries such as China, Palestine, Greece, Congo, Denmark, and Dominica took the stage to voice their concerns. Their speeches shed light on the challenges faced by their nations and the urgent need for international cooperation. Let’s take a closer look at some highlights from Day 3:

Palenstinians

Mahmoud Abbas, the president of Palestinian territories and the Palestinian National Authority, used his platform to call for international recognition of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital. He urged that Palestine be admitted to the United Nations on equal footing with Israel. Abbas emphasized the disparity in how the two states are acknowledged globally, asking, “Why not Palestine?”

Highlighting the ongoing impact of the Nakba, which refers to the displacement and dispossession of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, Abbas underscored the historical significance of the issue. The Palestinians’ aspirations for statehood revolve around the territories of the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. Some have accused Israel of implementing an “apartheid” policy through its blockade of the Gaza Strip and security checkpoints.

Abbas condemned the Israeli government’s actions, alleging continuous attacks on the Palestinian people by the army and extremist settlers. He criticized the destruction of homes and properties, referring to these acts as intimidation tactics aimed at instilling fear and perpetuating violence against Palestinians.

Throughout the ongoing conflicts between Israel and the Palestinians, tensions have escalated, resulting in a higher number of casualties on both sides. The violence has reached levels unseen in the West Bank for nearly two decades. Israel has intensified its military operations in Palestinian areas, while Palestinian attacks on Israelis have also risen.

