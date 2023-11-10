The Withdrawal of UN Forces in Mali Amplifies Security Concerns

The escalating violence in Mali has prompted the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission, MINUSMA, to expedite its withdrawal from the contentious city of Ber in the northern region. The deteriorating security conditions have presented a pressing need for the UN forces to depart swiftly, as expressed in a statement released on Sunday.

In light of the growing risk faced by their personnel, MINUSMA underscored the criticality of refraining from actions that could further complicate the operation. The mission has urged all parties involved to exercise restraint and work towards de-escalation, emphasizing the significance of maintaining stability in the area.

While the evacuation proceeded without any reported incidents, tensions between Mali’s military government and the rebel Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) have been further exacerbated. The CMA, a Tuareg-led northern rebel alliance, accused Malian forces and Russian Wagner Group troops of violating a ceasefire by launching attacks near Ber. In response, the Malian army confirmed that six of their soldiers stationed in the town had been killed by “armed terrorist groups”.

This recent surge in violence has fueled concerns about the resurgence of a separatist uprising in Mali, a country gripped by persistent unrest since 2012. The CMA seeks independence from the Malian state and currently controls a significant portion of the northern region. The unexpected demand for MINUSMA’s withdrawal, which was made by the Malian government in June, caught many by surprise given the force’s presence over the past decade. Their involvement had helped quell the Tuareg-led rebel separatist movement through the signing of the 2015 Algiers Accord.

With approximately 11,600 troops and 1,500 police officers stationed in Mali, MINUSMA played a crucial role in maintaining security and stability. However, armed groups exploiting the initial Tuareg uprising in 2012 resulted in an insurgency that spread to neighboring countries such as Burkina Faso and Niger, resulting in widespread violence, loss of life, and a severe humanitarian crisis. The resulting instability ultimately led to military coups in Mali in 2020 and 2021, with the military rulers now facing accusations of grave human rights abuses according to the UN.

