Millions of Afghans Left Hungry as Food Assistance from UN’s World Food Programme Dwindles

The dire situation in Afghanistan continues to worsen as the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) faces a funding crisis, resulting in the loss of food assistance for millions of Afghans. With a massive funding shortfall, the WFP announced that they can now only provide emergency assistance to 3 million people per month, leaving 10 million Afghans without vital aid.

Hsiao-Wei Lee, the WFP’s Country Director and Representative in Afghanistan, expressed the devastating impact of these cuts, stating, “Millions of families are scrambling for their next meal as we are forced to choose between the hungry and the starving.” The ripple effect is particularly severe for women in Afghanistan, as the WFP often serves as their last lifeline. With limited opportunities to make a living and feed their children, the absence of food assistance further exacerbates their already precarious situation.

One of the most concerning implications of the funding cuts is the removal of specialized food designed to prevent malnutrition for 1.4 million new and expecting mothers and their children. These cuts not only imperil the immediate health of the affected individuals but also have long-term consequences for the country’s overall well-being.

To address this crisis, the WFP urgently requires $1 billion within the next six months to provide life-saving food to a staggering 21 million people. Without immediate action, catastrophe looms large over Afghanistan. Lee emphasizes that “the most vulnerable women and children, who have already endured 40 years of conflict, a crippled economy, and a worsening climate crisis, will bear the brunt of the cost of inaction.”

The Taliban’s recent takeover, coupled with the freezing of an estimated $7 billion of the country’s foreign reserves by the US and other nations, has plunged Afghanistan into an even deeper abyss of despair. As of August 2022, approximately 90% of the population, totaling over 36 million people, lacked sufficient food, adding to the already urgent need for international aid.

The world’s attention must now turn to Afghanistan, ensuring that the necessary funds are mobilized to save lives in this time of immense crisis. Only through swift and decisive action can the country start to rebuild and provide hope for its people.