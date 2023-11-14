UN Investigation Reveals Russian Atrocities in Ukraine

A recent investigation conducted by the United Nations has provided further evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine. The investigation uncovered a range of atrocities, including “indiscriminate attacks,” rape, and the deportation of children to Russia.

According to the United Nations commission of inquiry on Ukraine, the evidence suggests that Russian authorities were responsible for willful killings, torture, sexual violence, and the illegal deportation of children. The commission’s report, delivered to the UN general assembly, also highlighted attacks on civilian targets such as residential buildings, a railway station, shops, and a warehouse, resulting in numerous casualties.

Russia has consistently denied allegations of intentionally targeting civilians, dismissing them as fabrications by Ukrainian authorities. However, the commission’s investigations, focused on Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces, substantiate claims of Russian authorities committing acts of rape and sexual violence in a district within Kherson province.

Furthermore, the commission discovered reports of unaccompanied children being transferred by Russian authorities to Russia or areas under Russian occupation in Ukraine. The investigation documented the unlawful deportation of 31 children from Ukraine to Russia in May 2022, classifying it as another war crime.

In a separate development, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, implicating him in the abduction of Ukrainian children. The warrant underscores the severity of the situation and the international community’s determination to hold responsible parties accountable.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, alongside top military commanders, visited the region of Kherson to commend Ukrainian troops for their defense of Avdiivka and Kupiansk. These locations have witnessed escalated attacks from Russian forces, resulting in significant losses for the aggressors. President Zelenskiy acknowledged and praised the bravery and resilience of Ukrainian soldiers, emphasizing that Ukraine’s focus is on pushing back the occupiers.

Recently, Russia initiated a surprise offensive on the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, resulting in substantial losses for their forces. However, Ukraine swiftly countered with counter-battery fire, preventing the Russian troops from advancing further. Avdiivka, a suburb of Donetsk, has been a crucial battleground since Russia’s initial military intervention in 2014.

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War, based in Washington DC, noted that the initial Russian offensive incurred significant losses in terms of equipment. Despite this setback, Russian forces regrouped and launched subsequent assaults, indicating either their belief in victory or a flawed military command prioritizing offensive operations at any cost.

Ukraine’s own counteroffensive in the south has faced challenges, as it strives to expand breaches in Russia’s first defensive line near Zaporizhzhia. However, a recent boost in morale came when Ukraine successfully targeted two airbases in Russian-held territory using long-range ATACMS missiles provided by the United States. Satellite imagery revealed the destruction or damage of at least 14 Russian helicopters, inflicting a significant blow to Russia’s air force capabilities.

The UK Ministry of Defence noted that the loss of airframes will impact Russia’s ability to defend itself and continue offensive activities. With the strain on Russian military production, replacing the confirmed losses will be a difficult task in the short to medium term, according to the ministry’s analysis.

