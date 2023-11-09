Islamic State Extremists Expand Territory in Mali, Posing New Challenges for Peace Efforts

A recent report by United Nations experts reveals that Islamic State extremists have significantly increased their control over territory in Mali. This expansion is a concerning development, as it comes amid a deadlock in the implementation of the 2015 peace agreement and ongoing attacks on local communities. The experts warn that extremist groups, including al-Qaida affiliates, are seizing the opportunity to re-enact the destabilizing scenario that occurred in 2012.

Although French-led military operations successfully drove the extremist rebels out of northern Mali following their formation of an Islamic state, they have since relocated to more populated central regions and maintained their presence. The stalled implementation of the peace deal, specifically the failure to disarm, demobilize, and reintegrate combatants into society, has created a power vacuum that al-Qaida-linked Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) is exploiting.

Notably, the sustained violence and attacks by Islamic State fighters in the Greater Sahara have undermined confidence in the signatories of the peace deal, making them appear weak and unreliable as security providers. Taking advantage of this perceived weakness, JNIM is positioning itself as the sole actor capable of protecting vulnerable populations against the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.

The report also highlights the inaction of Mali’s military rulers, who are observing the conflict between the IS group and al-Qaida affiliates from a distance. The government’s belief that time will favor Malian authorities is contrasted with concerns from other sources that the terrorists are steadily growing their military capacities and community influence.

In addition to the security challenges, the report reveals Mali’s status as a hotspot for drug trafficking in West Africa. Terrorist groups, armed groups party to the 2015 agreement, and transnational organized crime rings are competing for control over lucrative trade and trafficking routes in the northern regions. Furthermore, the report raises concerns about persistent conflict-related sexual violence, particularly involving the foreign security partners of the Malian Armed Forces.

Efforts to maintain peace in Mali face various obstacles, including the need for effective disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration programs, restoring the confidence of local communities, and suppressing illicit activities. Addressing these challenges is essential to prevent further destabilization and ensure the safety and well-being of the Malian population.