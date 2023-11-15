UN Experts Urge Ceasefire to Prevent Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

GENEVA, Nov 2 – After weeks of intense violence in Gaza, United Nations experts are calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to prevent a worsening humanitarian crisis. The experts, consisting of seven U.N. special rapporteurs, have expressed grave concerns for the Palestinian people in Gaza who are at risk of tremendous suffering and are in need of urgent aid.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in significant casualties, with the majority being women and children, according to health authorities in Gaza. The Israeli airstrikes, which began in response to deadly attacks by Hamas gunmen, have claimed the lives of over 9,000 Palestinians.

While Israel maintains that its attacks are targeted at Hamas militants and not civilians, the U.N. experts assert that the Palestinian population is facing a severe risk of genocide. Their statement emphasizes the need for a humanitarian ceasefire to ensure that essential aid reaches those who need it most.

The Israeli mission to the U.N. in Geneva has condemned the comments from the U.N. experts, placing the blame on Hamas for the civilian deaths. They argue that the current conflict was instigated by a massacre committed by Hamas terrorists on October 7, resulting in the deaths of 1,400 people.

The International Criminal Court defines genocide as the deliberate intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group through acts such as killing, preventing births, or forcibly transferring children. The U.N. experts’ concerns suggest that the ongoing situation in Gaza meets the criteria for a risk of genocide.

While the U.N. human rights office distances itself from the personal views of one of its departing officials, who described the unfolding situation as a genocide, the experts’ statement resonates with the urgent need for intervention to protect the lives and wellbeing of the people in Gaza.

According to Pedro Arrojo Agudo, the Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation, the people in Gaza lack the most basic elements necessary for survival. The scarcity of water, medicine, fuel, and essential supplies, coupled with health hazards, has pushed Gaza to a catastrophic tipping point.

International aid organizations have reported that the aid supplies reaching Gaza are far from sufficient to meet the needs of the population. The U.N. experts unequivocally call on Israel and its allies to agree to an immediate ceasefire, emphasizing that time is running out.

