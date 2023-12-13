A Call for Peace in Gaza: International Pressure Mounts on Israel

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, the world watches with concern and growing dismay. The United Nations, in response to dire warnings of a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, has demanded an immediate ceasefire and called for an end to the fighting. This comes as Israel faces increasing diplomatic isolation and criticism from its long-time ally, the United States. President Joe Biden has voiced his concerns over Israel’s “indiscriminate” bombing of civilians, stating that it is eroding international support.

The resolution passed by the U.N. General Assembly, with three-quarters of member states voting in favor, reflects a global consensus in favor of a ceasefire. The leaders of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have joined the call, emphasizing that the suffering of Palestinian civilians cannot be the price of defeating Hamas. The Palestinian Authority has welcomed the resolution and urged countries to pressure Israel to comply. Even a Hamas official in exile has echoed these sentiments, calling on Israel to stop its aggression against the Palestinian people.

However, Israel and the United States, along with eight other countries, voted against the resolution, arguing that a ceasefire would only benefit Hamas. Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan stated that a ceasefire would ensure the survival of “genocidal terrorists” committed to the destruction of Israel and Jews. The U.S. and Israel claim that they have the support of “most of the world,” including the European Union, in their fight against Hamas. However, President Biden expressed concern over Israel’s indiscriminate bombing, warning that it is causing them to lose international support.

In a surprising turn of events, President Biden also called for a change in the Israeli government and expressed support for an independent Palestinian state, something that Israeli hardliners oppose. This marks a significant divergence from the unwavering support for Israel traditionally seen from U.S. administrations. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are set to visit Israel and the Middle East, respectively, to emphasize the U.S. commitment to Israel and the need to protect civilian lives in Gaza.

The toll of the conflict is devastating. According to the Gaza health ministry, Israel’s assault on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 18,205 Palestinians, including many children, and nearly 50,000 injuries since October 7. The U.N. and Gaza health ministry also report widespread starvation, displacement of 85% of the population, and the spread of diseases. The situation is dire, and urgent action is needed to prevent further loss of life and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

There are reports that Israel has started flooding Hamas’ tunnel network with seawater, targeting fighters, munitions, and staging areas. These tunnels have been used by Hamas to carry out hit-and-run attacks on Israeli troops. President Biden mentioned unconfirmed reports that there are no hostages in the tunnels, but the Israeli military is investigating these claims.

As the international community continues to pressure Israel to end the fighting, it is clear that a resolution to the conflict will require political will and dialogue. The resolution passed by the U.N. General Assembly may not be binding, but it carries significant political weight and reflects a global consensus on the urgency of the situation. The focus now is on ending the violence, ensuring the protection of civilians, and working towards a lasting peace that addresses the legitimate concerns and aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians.

