The UN Delays Vote on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution as US Objects to Wording

The United Nations security council has decided to postpone the vote on a resolution calling for a sustainable cessation of hostilities in Gaza. This delay is to allow more time for diplomats to address the concerns raised by the United States regarding the wording of the draft resolution.

The US objected to the use of the term “cessation of hostilities” in the resolution, but indicated that it might be willing to accept a reference to a “suspension of hostilities.” The Arab countries involved in negotiating the text noted that they were encouraged to see the US attempting to find wording that it could support, rather than simply vetoing resolutions as it has done in the past.

The US administration has seen internal divisions on the issue, with some officials arguing that the US is failing to understand the level of discontent in the Global South over its perceived hypocrisy in denouncing Russian actions in Ukraine while finding justifications for the large-scale deaths of Palestinians in Gaza.

Despite efforts by US diplomats to urge the Israeli government to adopt different military tactics, these attempts have had limited success. A US endorsement of a suspension of hostilities at the UN would indicate clear frustration with the Israeli government.

The US has previously rejected resolutions calling for a cessation of hostilities at the security council due to the lack of explicit criticism of Hamas for its killing of Israelis. The latest draft of the resolution condemns all acts of terrorism and calls for the release of all hostages unconditionally.

Pressure has been mounting on the US following a vote by the UN general assembly on December 12th, which called for an urgent cessation of hostilities. Unlike security council resolutions, general assembly votes do not have the power of law, but they do reflect global opinion. Permanent members of the security council, including the US, cannot veto general assembly votes.

In an attempt to gain the support of the British foreign secretary, the draft resolution initially called for a sustainable ceasefire, echoing the language used by David Cameron in a recent article written jointly with his German counterpart. This change in wording was aimed at making it easier for the UK to transition from abstention to a positive vote in favor of the resolution.

The UK has previously voted for resolutions that were initially opposed by the US, such as a UN ceasefire resolution in 2009 during the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The UK’s stance played a role in persuading the US to move from opposition to abstention.

If a resolution calling for a suspension of hostilities is passed, it would put pressure on Israel to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza through various means. Additionally, a monitoring process would be established to address any obstacles to aid reaching Gaza.

