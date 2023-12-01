UN Court Orders Venezuela to Respect Guyana’s Authority over Disputed Territory

The United Nations’ highest court has issued a ruling prohibiting Venezuela from taking any actions that would undermine Guyana’s control over a disputed territory. Although the court did not explicitly forbid Venezuela from proceeding with its planned referendum on the territory’s future, it ordered that Venezuela must refrain from altering the current situation in the disputed Essequibo region, which constitutes a significant portion of Guyana. The legally binding ruling will remain in effect until the court considers Guyana’s case against Venezuela regarding the region’s future.

The court’s president, Joan E. Donoghue, referenced the referendum while explaining the rationale behind the order. She highlighted that Venezuela’s stated willingness to take action regarding the disputed territory following the referendum indicated an imminent risk of irreparable harm to Guyana’s legitimate rights before the court’s final decision.

However, Venezuela’s government has seen the court ruling as a victory, proclaiming in a statement released by the Ministry of Communication and Information that the court has “rejected” Guyana’s request. Despite the ruling, Venezuela does not acknowledge the International Court of Justice’s jurisdiction in the longstanding dispute and is expected to proceed with the referendum.

In November, Guyana’s lawyers argued during urgent hearings that the purpose of the vote was to facilitate Venezuela’s annexation of the Essequibo, a region larger than Greece and abundant in oil and minerals. They urged the international court to halt the referendum in its present form. Nevertheless, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez adamantly declared that “nothing will prevent the referendum scheduled for Dec. 3 from being held” during the court proceedings.

Venezuela contends that Essequibo historically belongs to it as the region fell within its boundaries during the period of Spanish colonial rule. The country has long disputed the border delineated by international arbitrators in 1899 when Guyana was a British colony.

President Nicolás Maduro and his supporters are encouraging voters to answer “yes” to all questions in Sunday’s referendum, including one that proposes establishing a Venezuelan state in the Essequibo territory and granting Venezuelan citizenship to both current and future residents of the area.

After years of unsuccessful mediation, Guyana turned to the international court in 2018, seeking a ruling affirming the validity and binding nature of the 1899 border decision. Venezuela argues that a 1966 agreement to resolve the dispute rendered the original arbitration null and void.

Although the court has ruled the case to be admissible and within its jurisdiction, a final decision is expected to be years away. Meanwhile, Guyana aims to halt the referendum in its current form. During the hearings last month, Paul Reichler, an American lawyer representing Guyana, argued that the collective decision sought by Venezuela through the referendum amounted to no less than the annexation of the disputed territory, characterizing it as a clear example of annexation.