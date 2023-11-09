World Leaders Gather for Climate Ambition Summit

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has issued a stark warning as world leaders gathered for a high-level summit on the climate crisis. In his speech to open the Climate Ambition Summit, Guterres emphasized the devastating effects of horrendous heat, including floods and disease resulting from sweltering temperatures. He expressed concern that humanity is heading towards a dangerous and unstable world if immediate action is not taken to address the scale of the challenge.

The one-day conference, held alongside the UN General Assembly in New York, aims to build global momentum towards reducing planet-heating pollution before the UN’s COP28 climate summit in Dubai in December. The summit is unique as Guterres restricted the speaker list to countries with clear and effective climate plans, as well as those willing to send high-level leaders to speak. Out of nearly 200 countries present, only 34 nations and seven non-governmental bodies secured speaking slots.

Notably absent from the list were some of the world’s biggest polluters, such as China, India, and the United States. However, US climate envoy John Kerry is attending. The absence of UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, who is facing backlash at home over plans to weaken the country’s climate commitments, is also noteworthy.

Guterres emphasized the need to increase ambitions for climate action at the summit. He called on developed countries to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, at least ten years earlier than current commitments. Additionally, he urged countries to commit to timelines for phasing out fossil fuel emissions and to provide increased financial support for low- and middle-income countries to transition to clean energy and implement climate resilience measures.

Selwin Hart, a special adviser to the UN Secretary-General on climate action, expressed concern over the “massive backsliding” on commitments, particularly among countries expanding fossil fuel licensing despite the incompatibility with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

In conclusion, the Climate Ambition Summit serves as a crucial platform for world leaders to address the urgency of the climate crisis and strengthen their commitments towards a sustainable future. It is a call to action for developed nations to take the lead in reducing emissions and supporting those most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.