UN Chief Stays Determined to Achieve Gaza Ceasefire Despite US Veto

In the face of a US veto that blocked a UN resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, UN Secretary-General António Guterres remains resolute in his mission to end the conflict. Speaking at the Doha Forum in Qatar, Guterres expressed his frustration with the “geostrategic divisions” that have paralyzed the security council. He highlighted the outdated nature of world institutions, claiming they are reflective of a reality from 80 years ago, and stressed the urgent need for change.

To address the crisis in Gaza, Guterres took the unprecedented step of employing article 99 of the UN charter, giving him extraordinary powers to push the security council to action. Although the council failed to act, Guterres emphasized the necessity of a humanitarian ceasefire and affirmed his unyielding commitment to the cause.

While short-term solutions remain limited, UN officials are focusing on pressuring Israel to fulfill its commitments and allow more aid into Gaza. Arab foreign ministers believe that momentum for a ceasefire may build ahead of Ramadan in March. Additionally, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, expressed determination in securing the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, a precondition set by Israel and the US for a ceasefire.

However, the continuation of Israeli bombardment threatens the lives of Palestinian political prisoners and further endangers the situation. The Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, called for sanctions against Israel and criticized the International Criminal Court for its slow response to the Israeli occupation. Shtayyeh stressed the importance of Palestinian unity and underscored the need to present a united front.

Beyond the existing Palestinian Authority leadership, there are calls at the Doha Forum to explore new solutions, as the current leadership has lost credibility. Young Palestinians are prioritizing their rights over a two-state solution.

Philippe Lazzarani, the Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire to end the dire situation in Gaza. He warned that if UNRWA were to collapse, it would be a betrayal of the Palestinian people by the international community. Lazzarani highlighted the dehumanization of Palestinians and the loss of dignity they face, leaving them with no hope for the future.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi expressed extreme disappointment in the US veto and criticized Israel for defying international law. Safadi accused Israel of conducting the war on Gaza with brutal force, feeling unaccountable and immune to consequences. He warned that Israel’s actions would breed an amount of hatred that will have long-lasting effects on the region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, also present at the Doha Forum, condemned the collective punishment inflicted on Palestinians in response to Hamas attacks. He urged Secretary-General Guterres to monitor Israel’s compliance with previous UN resolutions regarding aid to Gaza. When asked about Russia’s record in Syria and Grozny, Lavrov briefly hesitated before denying any hypocrisy.

FAQ:

What is the role of the UN Secretary-General in the Gaza conflict? – The UN Secretary-General is actively involved in seeking a ceasefire and addressing the crisis in Gaza.

What is Article 99 of the UN charter? – Article 99 grants the Secretary-General extraordinary powers to push the security council to take action in times of crisis.

What are the concerns for UNRWA’s collapse? – The collapse of UNRWA would be seen as a betrayal of the Palestinian people by the international community and would worsen the already dire situation in Gaza.

How are young Palestinians changing their priorities? – Young Palestinians are shifting their focus from a two-state solution to advocating for their rights.

What are the consequences of Israel’s actions? – Israel’s actions risk generating long-lasting hatred and defining future generations in the region.

Source: UN News