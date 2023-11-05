Addressing Gang Violence in Haiti: A Global Call to Action

Amidst the escalating gang violence in Haiti, the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has called upon the international community to take immediate action and deploy a multinational force to restore security to the impoverished Caribbean nation. Guterres emphasized the urgent need for a combined force comprising police special forces and military support units to combat the gangs with advanced weaponry.

The situation in Haiti has grown increasingly dire, with experts estimating that the gangs now control approximately 80% of the capital city, Port-au-Prince. The limited presence of law enforcement, with only 10,000 police officers for a population of over 11 million, has enabled the gangs to strengthen their grip on the country. Tragically, more than 30 police officers have been killed since the beginning of the year, highlighting the growing threat posed by the gangs.

The gangs have not only encircled the capital city but have also extended their reach to other regions, hindering the delivery of aid and essential goods. Reports have emerged of gangs engaging in horrific acts of violence, including shootings in public spaces, burning people alive in public transportation vehicles, and engaging in mutilation and execution of perceived opponents. The gangs have also resorted to recruiting children and subjecting women and girls to sexual violence and rape. State institutions are being weakened, and the gang’s control over the population continues to consolidate.

To address this crisis, Guterres welcomed the offer from Kenya to lead the international force and expressed appreciation for the commitments made by the Bahamas, Jamaica, and Antigua and Barbuda. However, he stressed the need for more countries, particularly from the Americas, to contribute and build upon this vital momentum.

In addition to the deployment of a specialized multinational force, Guterres proposed two potential options for the United Nations. The first option involves providing logistical support to both the multinational force and the national police. The second option focuses on strengthening the UN political mission in Haiti, expanding its mandate to train and advise the national police and create an enabling environment for the restoration of democratic institutions and long-overdue elections.

The call for a multinational force represents a critical turning point in the fight against gang violence in Haiti. It is imperative for the international community to unite in this endeavor and respond swiftly to restore security, protect human rights, and provide a foundation for Haiti’s long-term stability and prosperity. Only through collective action can we bring an end to the suffering endured by the Haitian people and pave the way for a brighter future.