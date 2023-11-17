UN Chief Warns of Deteriorating Human Rights in Myanmar as Journalist Receives Harsh Sentence

A prominent journalist in Myanmar has been recently sentenced to 20 years in prison for covering the aftermath of a devastating cyclone, shedding light on the worsening human rights situation in the country. This development has drawn criticism from United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who has expressed deep concern and urged Myanmar’s military authorities to release all political prisoners and restore democratic rule.

Since the military coup in 2021, Myanmar has been gripped by violence, instability, and economic turmoil. The clash between the junta troops and resistance groups under the People’s Defense Forces has resulted in numerous civilian casualties, with thousands losing their lives in junta airstrikes and ground attacks. Additionally, there has been a surge in arrests, targeting journalists, activists, and those accused of dissent.

The journalist, Sai Zaw Thaike, was working for the independent local media outlet Myanmar Now when he was arrested by junta soldiers on May 23 in western Rakhine state. He was reporting on the impact of Cyclone Mocha, which claimed over 140 lives and caused extensive damage. Myanmar Now has expressed deep sadness and condemned the lengthy sentence, emphasizing that it highlights the suppression of press freedom under military rule.

The suspension of humanitarian access to parts of Rakhine state by the junta following the cyclone aggravates the already dire situation. The United Nations’ humanitarian office had warned of the urgent need for aid to over 1 million people in the state. The lack of assistance has further paralyzed the response to the cyclone and hindered life-saving aid distributions to affected communities.

Despite the severity of the sentence imposed on Sai Zaw Thaike, the specific charges on which he was convicted remain unclear. Reports reveal that he was not provided access to legal representation and that the trial took place behind closed doors in a military compound. Human rights organizations, including the Committee to Protect Journalists, have denounced the verdict and called for its immediate reversal.

This case adds to the alarming number of arrests targeting journalists since the coup in 2021. Over 150 journalists have been detained, and four media workers have lost their lives, according to data from the Detained Journalist Group. The international community, including the United Nations, has consistently called for the release of all individuals being unlawfully detained in Myanmar’s prisons.

Notably, Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s former State Counselor and Nobel laureate, remains incarcerated, facing a prolonged period without freedom. Requests for an outside physician to provide medical assistance have been denied by the junta, raising concerns about her health. While reports indicate that she has been suffering from gingivitis and toothache, her exact condition and recovery timeline remain undisclosed.

As the international community continues to condemn the deteriorating human rights situation in Myanmar, the call for the release of political prisoners and the restoration of democratic rule grows stronger. The suppression of media freedom and the imprisonment of journalists undermine the principles of democracy and the ability of journalists to carry out their professional duties without fear or hindrance. It is crucial that concerted efforts are made to address these issues and safeguard the fundamental rights and freedoms of the people of Myanmar.

