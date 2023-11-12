New Proposals Aimed at Reviving Black Sea Grain Deal

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has recently sent a series of concrete proposals to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, seeking to revive a deal that would ensure the safe export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, faced hurdles when Russia withdrew from it in July, citing obstacles to its own food and fertilizer exports and insufficient Ukrainian grain distribution to countries in need.

Guterres’ letter to Lavrov comes ahead of a crucial meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Sources reveal that the discussion will primarily revolve around the potential resumption of Black Sea grain exports. The original intention behind the Black Sea grain deal was to address a global food crisis that had been exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Both Russia and Ukraine are prominent grain exporters.

In his statement, Guterres expressed his belief that the proposal presented could lay the groundwork for a renewed agreement, emphasizing the need for stability. He asserted that the Black Sea initiative must not be a continuous cycle of crisis and suspension but rather a solution that benefits all parties involved. While not disclosing specific details of the proposal, he highlighted the necessity for a functional agreement that works to the advantage of everyone.

A Russian diplomat, speaking on the condition of anonymity, dismissed Guterres’ letter by stating that it merely reiterated previous UN ideas that had not gained traction. Lavrov also expressed doubt regarding the possibility of receiving the necessary guarantees to restart the Black Sea grain deal after his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Moscow. Russia has repeatedly stressed that the fulfillment of demands to improve its own grain and fertilizer exports would be a prerequisite for considering the agreement’s revival. Notably, one key demand from Moscow is the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT international payments system, which was cut off by the EU in June 2022.

Although Russian food and fertilizer exports remain unaffected by Western sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow argues that restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance have impeded shipments. Guterres, optimistic about finding a positive solution, stated that concrete strategies have been developed to enhance the accessibility of Russian food and fertilizers to global markets at reasonable prices. It is his belief that, through serious efforts, a mutually beneficial resolution can be achieved.

