Restoring Law and Order in Haiti: A New Approach

The situation in Haiti has reached a critical point, with violent gangs controlling the capital city and posing a threat to the entire country. It is clear that immediate action is required to restore law and order for the safety and well-being of the Haitian people. However, the traditional approach of deploying U.N. peacekeepers may not be the most effective solution this time.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres has proposed a different strategy in his report to the Security Council. He emphasizes the need for a “robust use of force” by a multinational police deployment, supported by military assets. This approach aims to disarm the gangs, secure strategic installations and roadways, and re-establish a state presence to provide basic services.

Guterres suggests that a specialized multinational police force, coordinated with the national police, will be better equipped to achieve these objectives. This approach requires a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic measures, with military assets providing the necessary support. It is a departure from the traditional peacekeeping model and recognizes the unique challenges faced by Haiti.

The proposal also takes into account the concerns of the Haitian people regarding the presence of armed U.N. forces. Past incidents, such as the cholera outbreak caused by U.N. peacekeepers in 2010, have left a lasting mistrust. Therefore, any international security help must come with safeguards to prevent abuses and respect human rights.

Countries are being urged to “act now” and contribute to the deployment of a non-U.N. multinational force. The United States has already expressed its readiness to support such a move, and Kenya has offered to lead an international force, pledging to send 1,000 police officers. The Bahamas has also committed personnel if authorized by the United Nations.

It is crucial to recognize the importance of fair elections in Haiti’s path towards stability. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has rightly pointed out that holding elections amidst the current insecurity is a challenge. Therefore, the international community must also support the Haitian government in creating a conducive environment for democratic processes.

In conclusion, a new approach is needed to restore law and order in Haiti. The proposal by Antonio Guterres highlights the need for a specialized multinational police force, complemented by military assets. By addressing the unique challenges faced by Haiti, this approach aims to disarm gangs, secure strategic areas, and ultimately pave the way for peace, stability, and fair elections in the country.