UN Chief Urges Immediate Action to Protect Civilians in Gaza

Amid the escalating war between Israel and the Palestinian armed group Hamas, the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has raised concerns about the clear violations of international humanitarian law and the need to safeguard the lives of innocent civilians. Guterres emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza to prevent further devastation and displacement.

The conflict began on October 7 when Hamas conducted a surprise attack on southern Israel, resulting in the loss of numerous lives, according to Israeli authorities. In response, Israel has extensively bombarded the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government’s decision to cut off vital supplies, including water, food, fuel, and electricity, to the residents of Gaza has been widely criticized as a form of collective punishment by the UN. Additionally, Israeli forces launched a military assault on the territory, leading to a significant loss of life, as reported by Gaza authorities. The aggression has forced over one million people to flee their homes, with Israel issuing evacuation orders to residents of northern Gaza.

During his address to the UN Security Council, Guterres underscored the importance of protecting the safety and well-being of civilians trapped in this conflict. He acknowledged the Palestinian people’s grievances resulting from decades of suffocating occupation, but also condemned the appalling attacks by Hamas. Guterres emphasized that such attacks cannot justify the collective punishment inflicted upon innocent Palestinians.

Guterres further criticized the situation in southern Israel, not explicitly naming Israel, stating that ordering more than one million people to evacuate to a region where basic necessities like shelter, food, water, medicine, and fuel were scarce was unacceptable. He highlighted the need for a cessation of bombing in this area.

Israel’s UN Ambassador, Gilad Erdan, responded to Guterres’ comments with strong disapproval, considering them “shocking.” Erdan accused the UN Secretary-General of sympathizing with terrorism and questioning his moral standing as the head of an organization established after the Holocaust. However, Guterres had also denounced Hamas’s attack as horrifying and unprecedented while urging the release of individuals unlawfully detained by the group.

Meanwhile, various United Nations agencies urgently appealed for emergency aid to be allowed into Gaza without hindrance. They stressed the dire need for increased supplies, estimating that current deliveries are only meeting a fraction of the requirements. Although some humanitarian aid has trickled into Gaza from the Egyptian side since Saturday, Guterres emphasized that this assistance is inadequate in comparison to the overwhelming need on the ground.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What led to the war between Israel and Hamas?

A: The war was triggered by a surprise attack conducted by Hamas on southern Israel, prompting a robust military response from Israel.

Q: How are civilians being affected by the conflict?

A: Civilians in Gaza are facing immense hardships due to the widespread destruction, displacement, and limited access to essential resources like water, food, fuel, and electricity.

Q: What has the United Nations called Israel’s actions?

A: The UN has criticized Israel’s decision to cut off supplies to Gaza as a form of collective punishment, which is in violation of international humanitarian law.

Q: What did the UN Secretary-General stress in his address?

A: Antonio Guterres emphasized the need to protect civilians, urged for a ceasefire, condemned attacks by both Hamas and Israel, and called for the release of individuals detained by Hamas.

Q: Why did Israel’s UN Ambassador criticize Guterres?

A: Gilad Erdan criticized Guterres for expressing understanding for terrorism and murder, stating that it is disheartening for someone in his position to hold such views.

Q: What is the situation regarding emergency aid for Gaza?

A: United Nations agencies have urgently appealed for unimpeded emergency aid to be allowed into Gaza, as the current level of deliveries falls far short of the region’s requirements.