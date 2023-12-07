The Urgent Need for Humanitarian Intervention in the Gaza Conflict

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has issued a formal warning to the Security Council regarding the grave global threat posed by the ongoing Gaza war. Amidst growing concerns, Arab states are urging the council to call for an immediate ceasefire. The United Arab Emirates has presented a draft resolution that would demand a humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

While the UAE seeks to bring the resolution to a vote on Friday, it is important to note that a minimum of nine votes in favor and no vetoes from the five permanent members (the United States, Russia, China, France, and Britain) are required for adoption. However, the US Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations, Robert Wood, has expressed the United States’ opposition to further action by the Security Council at this time. Instead, the US is focused on diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages, increase aid to Gaza, and ensure the protection of civilians.

The draft resolution proposed by the UAE has gained support from the Arab and OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) group. The mission of the UAE to the UN has emphasized that this resolution is a moral and humanitarian imperative, calling on all countries to support the Secretary-General’s plea for action.

Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour has stated that Arab ministers will discuss the draft resolution with US officials during their visit to Washington. The primary objective of these discussions is to advocate for an immediate ceasefire, considering the urgent need to end the war.

Secretary-General Guterres, in his letter to the Security Council, highlighted the potential worsening of existing threats to international peace and security due to the ongoing conflict. He invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter, signaling his concern that the situation could endanger global stability. Guterres warned of a severe risk of a collapse in the humanitarian system, with irreversible implications for Palestinians and the broader regional security.

However, Israel’s UN Ambassador, Gilad Erdan, has accused Guterres of reaching a “new moral low” by calling for a ceasefire, arguing that it would maintain Hamas’ reign of terror in Gaza. Meanwhile, the US State Department has acknowledged the threats posed by the conflict to regional and global security, emphasizing the importance of preventing further escalation.

It is crucial to address the urgent need for intervention in the Gaza conflict. Israel has reported a high number of casualties and hostages taken by Hamas during an attack in early October. On the other hand, Gaza’s Health Ministry has recorded even higher casualties, highlighting the dire situation faced by the population.

Secretary-General Guterres has aptly summed up the situation, stressing that there is no effective protection of civilians, and nowhere in Gaza is safe. The gravity of the situation calls for immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population. It is imperative that the international community comes together to support a humanitarian ceasefire and work towards a sustainable resolution of the conflict.

Q: What is the main concern highlighted by the Secretary-General in his letter to the Security Council? A: The Secretary-General emphasized the potential worsening of existing threats to international peace and security due to the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Q: What is the United Arab Emirates proposing through its draft resolution? A: The UAE is proposing an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which is currently in control of the Gaza Strip.

Q: Who opposes a ceasefire and why? A: The United States and Israel oppose a ceasefire as they believe it would primarily benefit Hamas. Instead, they advocate for pauses in fighting to protect civilians and secure the release of hostages.

Q: What is the urgency behind the push for a ceasefire? A: The urgency stems from the severe risks faced by the humanitarian system, irreversible implications for Palestinians, and the broader regional security concerns.