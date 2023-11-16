The Importance of Global Climate Action: Moving Forward with Ambition

At the helm of international efforts to combat climate change, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres is bringing together an array of heads of state and business leaders who have demonstrated significant commitment to addressing the climate crisis. The gathering, known as the Climate Ambition Summit, seeks to generate momentum ahead of the upcoming COP28 climate summit. Notably absent from the list of speakers are the world’s largest emitters, China and the United States, as well as the United Arab Emirates, the host of COP28.

The summit will feature speeches from leaders who have answered Guterres’ call to expedite global climate action, including representatives from Brazil, Canada, the European Union, Pakistan, South Africa, and Tuvalu. By highlighting those who have shown dedication to climate mitigation, Guterres aims to inspire action from countries and companies whose climate plans are not aligned with global climate targets.

In a departure from traditional participants, the summit will also provide speaking slots to non-member states and international financial institutions, such as Allianz, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the city of London, and the state of California. These inclusions reflect the growing recognition that addressing the climate crisis requires a collaborative effort involving diverse actors from various sectors.

It is important to note that the selection process for speakers was based on specific criteria. Leaders were chosen based on their proposals to update their country’s climate plans, their commitment to achieve net-zero emissions, and their plans to phase out fossil fuels. Additionally, countries were required to make new climate funding pledges or adaptation plans. Similarly, businesses, cities, and financial institutions had to demonstrate transition plans aligned with UN integrity recommendations, emission reduction targets including indirect emissions, and plans to phase out fossil fuels without reliance on carbon offsetting.

U.S. Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry will attend the summit, although he will not deliver a speech. This highlights the urgency of the climate crisis and the importance of active participation from countries and leaders at all levels.

International climate efforts, spearheaded by the U.N., have faced criticism due to insufficient action from some nations. Guterres has been vocal about holding leaders accountable and has emphasized the need for more robust climate actions. A recent U.N. report highlighted the inadequacy of existing national commitments in curbing emissions to keep global temperature rise within the desired 1.5°C threshold. To reach the goals set forth in the Paris Agreement, an additional reduction of more than 20 gigatonnes of CO2 is necessary within this decade, with the ultimate aim of achieving global net zero emissions by 2050.

While some countries and companies may not have made the cut for speaking slots at the Climate Ambition Summit, it is important to remember that the objective is not to embarrass but to inspire further action. By presenting a platform for world leaders and stakeholders committed to climate action, Guterres aims to foster collaboration and accelerate progress on a global scale.

As we navigate the complex challenges of climate change, it is crucial that we continue to engage with diverse stakeholders, encourage ambitious commitments, and hold ourselves accountable for the future of our planet. The Climate Ambition Summit marks a vital step forward in our collective efforts to address the climate crisis and pave the way for a sustainable future for generations to come.

