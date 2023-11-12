UN Chief Urges an End to Massive Fossil Fuel Subsidies

In a bold and impassioned plea, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for the immediate cessation of worldwide subsidies for fossil fuels. Astonishingly, these subsidies amounted to a staggering $7 trillion in 2022, according to analysis conducted by the International Monetary Fund.

During his address at the Climate Ambition Summit held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Guterres expressed deep concern over the devastating effects of climate change. In his opening remarks, he declared, “Humanity has unlocked a gateway to an inferno. The scorching heat is manifesting dire consequences.”

To combat this crisis, Guterres presented his visionary initiative, the “Acceleration Agenda,” aimed at bridging the gap between the current efforts to address climate change and the actions that are truly needed. Central to this agenda is the absolute elimination of fossil fuel subsidies. The enormity of the $7 trillion in subsidies underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for a paradigm shift in global energy consumption.

By burning fossil fuels, greenhouse gases are emitted into the atmosphere, exacerbating the climate change crisis. Guterres emphasized the imperative to “compensate for the lost time caused by procrastination, manipulation, and the insatiable greed of entrenched interests profiteering from fossil fuels.”

While acknowledging the significant investments made globally in renewable energy sources, Guterres also highlighted that these efforts are woefully inadequate. He called upon developed nations to reach net-zero emissions by the year 2040 and urged emerging economies to achieve this milestone by 2050.

Moreover, Guterres stressed that Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) nations should have definitive plans to phase out coal usage by the year 2030, while the rest of the world should cease coal burning by 2040.

The consequences of inaction are dire, as Guterres warned, stating, “If we continue on our current trajectory, we are hurtling towards a perilous and unstable world with a temperature rise of 2.8 degrees Celsius, equivalent to over 5 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, Guterres also called for the implementation of carbon pricing schemes and urged businesses and financial institutions to fulfill their climate commitments.

While these challenges may appear daunting, Guterres offered a glimmer of hope. “The future is not predetermined,” he asserted. “It is for leaders like yourselves to determine. We still have the power to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. We can forge a world characterized by clean air, green employment opportunities, and accessible renewable energy for all.”

