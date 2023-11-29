The United Nations Urges for a Lasting Resolution in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

GENEVA, Nov 29 – In a recent statement, the United Nations (UN) has called upon the international community to work towards a lasting solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The UN emphasizes the need for a two-state solution with Jerusalem serving as the capital for both states.

The Director-General of the UN office in Geneva, Tatiana Valovaya, delivered a speech on behalf of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, affirming the urgent need to move decisively towards a two-state solution. Valovaya stated that this solution should be based on United Nations resolutions and international law, ensuring that Israel and Palestine can coexist peacefully and securely.

The UN’s call for action comes on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which is observed annually. This day commemorates the United Nations General Assembly’s approval of a plan to divide Palestine into Arab and Jewish states and establish international oversight over Jerusalem.

The recent attacks on Israel by Hamas gunmen on October 7 have prompted renewed demands for a two-state solution. These attacks resulted in the tragic loss of thousands of lives and instigated a retaliation from Israel, leading to further casualties in Gaza.

A two-state agreement would establish a separate Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip alongside Israel. However, Israel insists on demilitarization of the Palestinian state to ensure its security.

One of the key contentious points in the conflict is the status of Jerusalem. Palestinians aspire for East Jerusalem, which includes significant religious sites for Muslims, Jews, and Christians, to be recognized as their capital. Conversely, Israel asserts that Jerusalem should remain its “indivisible and eternal” capital.

Ibrahim Khraishi, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN in Geneva, emphasizes that the current conflict serves as a wake-up call for the international community to support the two-state solution. Khraishi acknowledges the challenging circumstances due to Israeli settlements and shrinking Palestinian territories but believes that a resolution is still possible with enough determination. He emphasizes that the time for action is now, and that refusing to accept the two-state solution may have severe consequences for Israel.

The UN’s call for a two-state solution underscores its commitment to finding a lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As discussions continue, the international community must work together to foster an environment conducive to dialogue and negotiation, ultimately leading to peace, security, and justice for all parties involved.

FAQ:

Q: What is a two-state solution?

A: A two-state solution aims to create separate independent states for Israelis and Palestinians, allowing them to coexist peacefully side-by-side. It typically involves establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip alongside Israel.

Q: Why is Jerusalem a contentious issue?

A: Jerusalem is a point of contention because both Israelis and Palestinians claim it as their capital. The city holds deep religious significance for Muslims, Jews, and Christians, making it a critical concern in any peace negotiations.

Q: What are the main obstacles to achieving a two-state solution?

A: The main obstacles to a two-state solution include issues surrounding borders, the status of Jerusalem, Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories, and ensuring the security of both states.

Q: What is the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People?

A: The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is an annual observance by the United Nations to demonstrate support for the Palestinian people and their quest for self-determination. It commemorates the General Assembly’s approval of a plan to divide Palestine into Arab and Jewish states and establish international rule over Jerusalem.

