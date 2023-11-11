New Mission Authorized by UN to Restore Stability in Haiti

The United Nations Security Council has given the green light to a foreign security mission in Haiti, a nation struggling with a severe gang violence crisis. The decision comes more than a year after Haiti requested international assistance in fighting these violent gangs, which have wreaked havoc on the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Haiti’s Foreign Minister, Jean Victor Geneus, expressed gratitude for the decision, calling it a significant show of solidarity with a distressed population. This authorization provides a glimmer of hope for the people who have endured prolonged suffering.

Drafted by the United States and Ecuador, a resolution passed by the 15-member council empowers the Multinational Security Support mission to take “all necessary measures” to tackle the crisis. This phrase is a veiled reference to the potential use of force.

It is worth noting that China and Russia abstained from the vote due to concerns over the broad scope of force allowed under Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter. However, the remaining 13 members voted in favor of the resolution, signaling a cohesive international response.

Apart from authorizing the security mission, the Security Council also extended the U.N. arms embargo to cover all gangs, at the insistence of China. Haitian officials have indicated that the majority of weapons used by gangs are imported from the United States. Previously, the embargo only targeted specific individuals.

The response to Haiti’s call for assistance had been delayed due to difficulties in finding a country willing to lead the mission. Kenya stepped forward in July, offering to send 1,000 police officers. The Bahamas committed 150 personnel, while Jamaica and Antigua and Barbuda also expressed their willingness to contribute.

Following the Security Council’s approval, the timing of the mission’s deployment remains uncertain. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, emphasized that the vote is just the first step, with the actual work of launching the mission now on the agenda.

While the United States will not be sending troops, they plan to offer substantial financial and logistical support to the multinational mission, potentially including intelligence, airlift capabilities, communication systems, and medical assistance. Their aim is to contribute $100 million to the mission.

It is important to highlight that the security assistance mission authorized by the U.N. Security Council is distinct from a regular United Nations operation. The presence of U.N. peacekeepers in Haiti dates back to 2004, when they were deployed after a rebellion resulted in the removal and exile of President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. Peacekeeping troops departed in 2017 and were subsequently replaced by U.N. police, who withdrew in 2019.

It should be noted that Haitians have reservations about an armed U.N. presence due to a previous incident in 2010. At that time, U.N. peacekeepers were responsible for contaminating a river with infected sewage, leading to a cholera outbreak that claimed the lives of over 9,000 people and impacted around 800,000 individuals.

To address this concern, the council resolution adopted on Monday urges participating countries in the security mission to implement appropriate wastewater management and environmental controls to prevent the introduction and spread of water-borne diseases.

