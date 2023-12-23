UN Security Council Passes Resolution to Address Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

In a significant move, the United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution aimed at expediting aid deliveries to the distressed civilian population in Gaza. While the original proposal called for an immediate suspension of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, the final resolution omitted this specific language. The vote, which was delayed multiple times, witnessed 13 in favor, with the United States and Russia abstaining.

Urgent Relief Efforts

The passage of the resolution comes after a week and a half of intensive diplomatic efforts by the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and other Arab nations. Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, representing the United Arab Emirates, expressed relief and described the adoption as a much-awaited Christmas miracle. She emphasized the importance of the resolution as a signal that the international community acknowledges and is taking steps to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The gravity of the situation in Gaza cannot be overstated. The resolution acknowledges the severity of the crisis and calls on all parties involved to do more. It emphasizes the urgency for immediate and expanded humanitarian access to Gaza, as well as the creation of conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities. While the steps to achieve these objectives are not explicitly defined, this marks the Security Council’s first reference to the necessity of halting the fighting.

FAQ:

Q: Why was the original call for suspension of hostilities removed from the resolution?

A: The resolution underwent modifications to garner sufficient support from the Security Council members. While the suspension of hostilities remains a key goal, the wording was adjusted to achieve consensus.

Q: What does the resolution mean for the Palestinian population in Gaza?

A: The resolution aims to expedite the delivery of life-saving assistance to civilians in Gaza who are facing unprecedented hardships. It underscores the need for immediate relief measures while also striving for a sustainable end to the hostilities.

Q: What role will the United Nations play in implementing the resolution?

A: The resolution requests U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a coordinator to monitor relief deliveries to Gaza. This coordinator will verify that aid shipments are humanitarian in nature and establish a mechanism to expedite the delivery process. Cooperation from both Israel and Hamas is also demanded.

Q: How dire is the humanitarian situation in Gaza?

A: Gaza is currently facing a humanitarian catastrophe, with its entire population of 2.2 million people in a state of food crisis or worse. A report issued by U.N. and humanitarian agencies reveals that 576,600 individuals are at the catastrophic level of starvation. The situation demands immediate action to prevent a complete breakdown of public order and the displacement of residents.

With this resolution, the Security Council reaffirms its commitment to the two-state solution, emphasizing the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority. While Security Council resolutions are legally binding, implementation depends on the willingness of involved parties to act. Nevertheless, this resolution serves as a crucial indicator of global sentiment towards the crisis in Gaza, urging much-needed relief and an end to the ongoing hostilities.