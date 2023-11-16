Bringing Diversity to International Diplomacy: The Inspiring Journey of Linda Thomas-Greenfield

In a world where international diplomacy was predominantly the domain of white, Ivy-League educated men, Linda Thomas-Greenfield defied expectations and blazed a trail for people of color, women, and especially Black women. A pivotal moment in her career came in 1994, when she faced a life-or-death situation during the Rwandan genocide. Captured by militia members who mistook her for the Rwandan prime minister, she managed to disarm her would-be executioner through the power of her diplomacy and a genuine smile.

Thomas-Greenfield’s journey to becoming a distinguished diplomat began in the segregated South, where she experienced firsthand the injustices and discrimination that defined that era. As one of the few Black students forced into integrated classrooms by court order, she learned resilience and the importance of aiming high despite adversity.

Her passion for diplomacy led her to join the foreign service in the early 1980s, where she encountered Edward Perkins, the first Black U.S. ambassador to South Africa. Perkins became a mentor figure, encouraging her to challenge her own limitations and strive for greater achievements. Inspired by his example, she dedicated herself to creating opportunities for underrepresented groups within the diplomatic field.

Thomas-Greenfield’s approach to diplomacy can be summed up as “gumbo diplomacy.” Beyond being a reference to her famous gumbo recipe and her ability to bring people together over a home-cooked meal, it symbolizes her belief that negotiation and power can be wielded by individuals from diverse backgrounds. Sitting around a table, sharing a meal, and engaging in meaningful discussions allows for the forging of connections and the building of friendships, even amidst disagreements.

Throughout her career, Thomas-Greenfield has harnessed the power of gumbo diplomacy in various global postings. From preparing meals for former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to nurturing the next generation of women and minority diplomats at her own kitchen table, she has gone beyond traditional diplomatic practices to create an inclusive and supportive environment.

As Vice President Kamala Harris aptly described, Thomas-Greenfield is an extraordinary public servant and leader. Her ability to draw lessons from history while keeping a laser-focused vision on the future sets her apart. While she remains among a select few Black women to reach the highest echelons of American diplomacy, she has played a significant role in diversifying the State Department. Today, more than 25% of its civil servants are Black, marking a considerable change since her early days in the foreign service.

With President Joe Biden’s appointment of Thomas-Greenfield as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, she has the opportunity to leave an even more profound impact on the global stage. Her remarkable journey, filled with resilience, grace, and a commitment to diversity, serves as an inspiration for aspiring diplomats and offers hope for a future where inclusivity and representation are the norm.

