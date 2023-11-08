International Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Israeli-Hamas Conflict

International leaders from 18 United Nations agencies and nonprofit organizations have united in a plea for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict. Expressing profound shock and horror at the soaring death toll, the UN and NGO heads emphasized the urgency of halting the violence and protecting civilian lives.

The unprecedented joint statement issued on Sunday stressed the need for a humanitarian ceasefire after 30 days of relentless fighting. The leaders, including prominent figures from UNICEF, UN Women, the World Food Program, the World Health Organization, and Save the Children, described the mounting casualties on both sides as nothing short of horrific.

Authorities in the Hamas-governed Gaza strip report that at least 9,770 Palestinians, primarily civilians, have been killed in Israel’s bombardment. In response, Israeli authorities claim that over 1,400 people, predominantly civilians, lost their lives in Hamas’s October 7 attacks on southern Israel.

Describing the situation as a tragedy, the UN and NGO heads highlighted the global community’s sense of shock and horror at the devastating loss of life and the profound impact on affected populations. They emphasized the importance of adherence to international humanitarian and human rights law by all parties involved.

The leaders called for the safeguarding of vital infrastructure, such as hospitals and schools, and urged the immediate delivery of aid to Gaza. The denial of essential goods and services to the population of Gaza, coupled with relentless bombings of homes, shelters, hospitals, and places of worship, was condemned as entirely unacceptable.

Furthermore, the joint statement expressed grave concern for the welfare and safety of aid workers. The staggering number of reported attacks against health care facilities—more than 100—and the loss of over 88 UNRWA colleagues, constitutes the highest number of United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict, underscoring the need for urgent action to protect those offering vital aid and support.

In closing, the international leaders reiterate their call for an immediate ceasefire and implore all parties involved to uphold their responsibilities under international law.