UN Agencies and NGOs Call for Immediate Ceasefire in Israeli-Hamas Conflict

After weeks of escalating violence and a mounting death toll, the leaders of 18 United Nations agencies and non-profit organizations (NGOs) have joined forces in a rare joint statement, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israeli-Hamas conflict. Expressing their “shock and horror” at the devastating loss of life, these leaders stressed the urgent need to end the bloodshed.

The heads of organizations such as UNICEF, UN Women, the World Food Program, the World Health Organization, and Save the Children condemned the killings of both Israelis and Palestinians as “horrific.” The toll on civilian lives has been particularly devastating, with authorities in the Hamas-governed enclave reporting at least 9,770 Palestinians killed in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. Meanwhile, Israeli authorities reported over 1,400 deaths, predominantly civilians, in Hamas’s attacks on southern Israel.

“For almost a month, the world has been witnessing a tragedy unfold in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” the statement read. From shattered lives to crumbling infrastructure, the leaders emphasized the immense toll this conflict had taken on the people of both regions. They called on all parties involved to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law, including the protection of civilian infrastructure such as hospitals and schools, as well as the facilitation of aid into Gaza.

The deprivation faced by the population of Gaza was also highlighted, with the statement branding it as “unacceptable.” The denial of essential goods and services, coupled with incessant bombing of homes, shelters, hospitals, and places of worship, has left the people of Gaza in an extremely vulnerable position. Moreover, the group expressed their condemnation for the killing of numerous aid workers, citing over 100 reported attacks against healthcare facilities and the deaths of 88 UNRWA colleagues – the highest number of United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict.

The joint plea for an immediate ceasefire is a testament to the severity of the situation and the urgent need for action. As the world continues to witness the devastating impact of this conflict, it is crucial that all parties involved prioritize the protection of civilian lives and reach a sustainable resolution.

