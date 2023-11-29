Finding Hope: The UN’s Commitment to the Palestinian People

The United Nations has reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people on the International Day, which commemorates the historic adoption of a resolution in 1947 that called for the partitioning of Palestine into two independent states. This day serves as a reminder of the hardship faced by Palestinians, particularly the displacement of Palestinians from land that became Israel in 1948, known as the Nakba, meaning “catastrophe” in Arabic.

Amidst the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, where a truce between Israel and Hamas hangs in the balance, Palestinians in Gaza are living through what the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, has called a “humanitarian catastrophe.” The situation remains dire as nearly 1.7 million people have been forced from their homes, and nowhere is safe. The occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is also on the verge of boiling over, further exacerbating the crisis.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, the UN agency that assists Palestine refugees, highlights that the plight of Palestinian refugees remains the world’s longest unresolved refugee crisis. He emphasizes that the human tragedy witnessed in Gaza today reflects the collective trauma experienced by Palestinians in 1948. Despite the challenges, UNRWA remains dedicated to supporting the five million Palestine refugees across the Middle East by providing essential services, including education, healthcare, and social protection.

In the face of despair and destruction, the international community must uphold the rights of the Palestinian people and work towards restoring hope. Dennis Francis, the President of the General Assembly, recognizes that Palestinians, like all human beings, deserve to live in dignity and enjoy fundamental liberties. This includes freedom of movement, freedom from fear and want, and access to basic services. By restoring hope, particularly among the younger generations who have never known peace, the international community fulfills its duty of care and upholds the fundamental principle that all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.

To achieve lasting peace in the Middle East, dialogue and diplomacy are essential. Francis emphasizes the need to engage in dialogue while respecting UN resolutions and international agreements. He welcomes diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and supports the implementation of the truce to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The days of ceasefire must be utilized to address the urgent needs of Palestinians, allowing them to mourn their losses and access vital services such as food and water.

As the international community rallies together, the ultimate goal remains clear: peace for all. The United Nations calls on the world to leverage its power and facilitate compromise, direct dialogue, and foster trust and good-faith negotiations in the Middle East. It is through these concerted efforts that hope can be rekindled and a brighter future can be forged for the Palestinian people.

—

FAQ:

1. What is the Nakba?

Nakba refers to the displacement of Palestinians from land that became Israel in 1948, resulting in a significant humanitarian crisis.

2. What is UNRWA?

UNRWA stands for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. It is a UN agency that provides assistance to Palestine refugees, including education, healthcare, and social protection.

3. What is the International Day?

The International Day commemorates the historic adoption of a resolution in 1947 by the UN General Assembly, which called for the partitioning of Palestine into two independent states. It serves as a reminder of the struggles and hardships faced by Palestinians.