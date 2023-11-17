UK’s Supreme Court Invalidates Government’s Rwanda Migrant Scheme

The UK’s Supreme Court delivered a significant blow to the government’s immigration policy on Wednesday, ruling that the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was unlawful. This decision comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces an upcoming election, and it raises concerns about the increasing numbers of asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the English Channel.

The government’s scheme aimed to deter migrants from crossing the Channel by sending those who arrived without permission to Rwanda, considered as a safe third country. However, the Supreme Court unanimously determined that Rwanda could not be deemed a safe destination for asylum seekers.

The court’s ruling has political implications, especially since Sunak recently dismissed Interior Minister Suella Braverman, who was responsible for handling immigration matters. This decision was met with criticism from right-wing lawmakers within Sunak’s party, some of whom proposed withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights, despite the court’s indication that its decision was based on various laws and treaties.

While facing a significant deficit in opinion polls, Sunak had promised to “stop the boats” as a key commitment of his premiership. The rising number of unauthorized arrivals on the southern English coast, with over 27,000 in 2023 alone, has fueled concerns among both opposition lawmakers and members of Sunak’s own party.

The critics of the Rwanda scheme argued that it was fundamentally flawed, immoral, and ineffective. They were supported by various groups, including church leaders and the United Nations refugee agency, who raised concerns about the safety and well-being of asylum seekers.

President Robert Reed stated that the judges agreed that sending asylum seekers to Rwanda posed a substantial risk of refoulement, which means being returned to their country of origin where they could face ill-treatment. The Supreme Court’s decision is seen as a victory by humanitarian organizations, such as refugee charity Care4Calais, who have long opposed the government’s controversial policy.

Although the Supreme Court declared the Rwanda scheme unlawful, there remains a possibility that the plan could be revived if the necessary changes are made to address the risk of refoulement. However, as of now, these changes have not been implemented.

