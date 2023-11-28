UK’s Sunak Cancels Meeting with Greek PM Amidst Dispute over Ancient Sculptures

In a disappointing turn of events, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak abruptly canceled a planned meeting with Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, adding fuel to a longstanding diplomatic feud surrounding the Parthenon Sculptures. Greece has persistently argued that the 2,500-year-old sculptures, taken by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the early 19th century and presently housed in the British Museum, should be repatriated.

Referred to as the Elgin Marbles, these statues have been the cause of contention between the two countries for centuries. Mitsotakis expressed his dissatisfaction with the slow progress of negotiations for a potential loan agreement concerning the sculptures. He drew a striking analogy, likening the British Museum’s retention of some pieces while the rest remain in Athens to dividing the “Mona Lisa in half.”

Taking place on the eve of their diplomatic encounter, Sunak’s decision to snub the Greek leader sent shockwaves through diplomatic circles. Acknowledging the significance of the UK-Greece relationship, a spokesperson from Downing Street emphasized the importance of collaboration on various global issues. Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden stepped in to meet with Mitsotakis in Sunak’s place.

Mitsotakis, expressing his disappointment, conveyed his dismay at the last-minute cancellation. In a translated statement, he emphasized the value of engaging with opposing viewpoints for those who believed in the righteousness and justice of their positions.

While the British government has consistently maintained that the marbles were procured through legal means, domestic law prevents the permanent removal of objects from the British Museum collection, except under specific circumstances. However, the loan agreement remains a possibility.

FAQs:

Q: What are the Parthenon Sculptures?

A: The Parthenon Sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles, are a collection of ancient Greek sculptures taken by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the early 19th century and currently housed in the British Museum.

Q: Why does Greece want the sculptures returned?

A: Greece argues that the sculptures should be repatriated as they were removed from their original location and are culturally significant artifacts belonging to Greece’s heritage.

Q: What is the British government’s stance on the issue?

A: The British government maintains that the marbles were legally acquired and that a loan agreement for the sculptures remains a possibility.

