UK’s Sunak Cancels Meeting with Greek PM Amid Controversy Over Ancient Sculptures

The longstanding dispute between Greece and the UK over the Parthenon Sculptures has taken a diplomatic turn as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak decided to cancel a scheduled meeting with Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. At the heart of the disagreement are the 2,500-year-old sculptures, commonly referred to as the Elgin Marbles, which were taken from Greece by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the 19th century and are currently held in the British Museum.

For centuries, Greece has been requesting the return of these ancient sculptures, arguing that they rightfully belong to their country of origin. However, talks regarding a possible loan deal for the sculptures have been slow-moving, according to Mitsotakis, who expressed his frustration in an interview with the BBC. He likened the current situation, in which some of the sculptures remain in the British Museum while others are in Athens, to “cutting the Mona Lisa in half.”

The cancellation of the meeting between Sunak and Mitsotakis has further strained relations between the two nations. Nevertheless, a Downing Street spokesperson emphasized the importance of the UK-Greece relationship, highlighting their collaboration in areas such as NATO, addressing illegal migration, and working towards resolution in the Middle East and Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden was made available to meet with Mitsotakis in Sunak’s place.

Mitsotakis expressed his disappointment at the cancellation, stating that he was dismayed by the decision made just hours before the meeting was scheduled to take place. He emphasized the importance of engaging in constructive dialogue and not fearing opposing arguments for those who believe in the justness of their positions.

The British government has consistently maintained that the acquisition of the Elgin Marbles was lawful. While a domestic law restricts the permanent removal of objects from the British Museum’s collection, the possibility of a loan agreement remains open.

