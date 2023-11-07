New Concerns Arise Over Alleged Chinese Interference in U.K. Parliament

The recent arrest of a suspected Chinese spy working in the U.K. parliament has raised new concerns over alleged Chinese interference in British democratic processes. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has expressed “very strong concerns” about this issue to Chinese Premier Li Qiang during their meeting at the G20 summit in India.

Sunak emphasized the importance of safeguarding parliamentary democracy and described any interference as unacceptable. He stressed the need for engagement with China, rather than simply criticizing from afar, in order to protect British values and interests.

While the details surrounding the arrest remain confidential, it is known that a parliamentary researcher with connections to senior Tory MPs, including Alicia Kearns, chair of the foreign affairs committee, was taken into custody under the Official Secrets Act. The Metropolitan police’s counterterrorism command is currently conducting an investigation into the matter.

The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, a group advocating for a more assertive approach towards China, expressed its shock at the alleged infiltration of the U.K. parliament by individuals acting on behalf of the People’s Republic of China.

MPs who have been targeted by Chinese interference have demonstrated their ability to restrain the ambitions of the Chinese Communist Party. It is believed that these prominent voices within parliament are being deliberately undermined.

There have been increasing calls from within the Conservative Party for a tougher stance on China, with some arguing that British institutions have been deeply infiltrated by Chinese influence. The U.K. government has been criticized for prioritizing economic considerations over the growing threat posed by China.

The meeting between Prime Minister Sunak and Premier Li at the G20 summit was seen as an opportunity for the two leaders to address their differences and find common ground. Li emphasized the importance of handling disagreements properly and respecting each other’s interests and concerns.

As the investigation into this alarming incident unfolds, it highlights the need for continued vigilance in protecting democratic processes from foreign interference. The U.K. government, along with its allies, will likely seek to address these concerns and strengthen efforts to safeguard national security.